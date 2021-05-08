 Skip to main content
Grace Christian golf team wins regular-season finale
PREP GOLF

Grace Christian golf team wins regular-season finale

WAYNESBORO — Grace Christian wrapped up its regular season golf schedule Thursday by posting a 199-220 victory over the Fishburne Military School Caissons in a nine-hole nonconference match played at the Orchard Creek Golf Club.

Caleb Maas led the Warriors with a 47. Preston Fitzgerald was one stroke back at 48, while Isaiah Farlow shot 50. Alex Nichols rounded out the four counters with a 54.

Grace Christian enters postseason play 1 p.m. Monday by hosting the VACA state tournament at The Club at Ironwood.

