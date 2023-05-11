Fitzgerald began playing for Grace Christian in the sixth grade and has competed at the varsity level since the seventh grade. He has held the number one spot on the team since his sophomore year and received the team’s Most Valuable Player award in both his sophomore and junior seasons. Additionally, he was named an all-state golfer in the sixth grade and for his sophomore, junior, and senior years of high school. Fitzgerald holds school records for the number of wins and lowest scores in both 9-and-18-hole competitions and is the first student from Grace Christian to play golf at the collegiate level.