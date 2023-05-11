Preston Fitzgerald, a senior at Grace Christian School, has committed to play golf for Bridgewater College.
Fitzgerald signed his letter of intent in front of the school’s administrative staff and student body in a ceremony on Thursday morning.
Fitzgerald began playing for Grace Christian in the sixth grade and has competed at the varsity level since the seventh grade. He has held the number one spot on the team since his sophomore year and received the team’s Most Valuable Player award in both his sophomore and junior seasons. Additionally, he was named an all-state golfer in the sixth grade and for his sophomore, junior, and senior years of high school. Fitzgerald holds school records for the number of wins and lowest scores in both 9-and-18-hole competitions and is the first student from Grace Christian to play golf at the collegiate level.
“All of us who know Preston know he’s a committed golfer and puts in many hours a week of practice to continue to improve and that he has always had the goal of being able to play at the next level,” said Frank Kahrs, Grace Christian’s athletic director. “Today, I’m pleased to announce that he has been given that opportunity at Bridgewater College.”