Grace Christian, Ridgeview Christian middle school basketball teams split
PREP BASKETBALL

Grace Christian, Ridgeview Christian middle school basketball teams split

STAUNTON — Grace Christian’s and Ridgeview Christian’s middle school boys and girls basketball teams split games Friday.

The Warriors captured the boys game 31-24. Micah Erdman and Nate Yeoman each had seven points for Grace. Ash Salcedo accounted for half of Ridgeview’s points.

Ridgeview claimed the girls contest 18-13 as Sadie Corbin tallied eight points. Rachel Adams scored five for Grace.

News Alert