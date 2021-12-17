Grace Christian, Ridgeview Christian middle school basketball teams split

STAUNTON — Grace Christian’s and Ridgeview Christian’s middle school boys and girls basketball teams split games Friday.
The Warriors captured the boys game 31-24. Micah Erdman and Nate Yeoman each had seven points for Grace. Ash Salcedo accounted for half of Ridgeview’s points.
Ridgeview claimed the girls contest 18-13 as Sadie Corbin tallied eight points. Rachel Adams scored five for Grace.
