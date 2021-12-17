Grace Christian sweeps Ridgeview Christian in basketball

STUARTS DRAFT — Grace Christian’s unbeaten girls basketball season kept rolling along Thursday night after the Warriors whipped rival Ridgeview Christian 40-28 in a VACA Central District clash.

Aubrey Greenmum sparked Grace (6-0, 3-0) with a huge double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sophie Yeomans barely missed out on a double-double of her own with nine points and seven boards.

The Warriors celebrate their homecoming 6 p.m. Saturday against Lynchburg Homeschool.

Ridgeview Christian (1-3, 1-2) breaks for the Christmas holidays as the Crusaders are not back on the court until Jan. 7 at Fresta Valley.

In the boys game, the Grace Christian Warriors came away with a 58-49 victory Thursday night over rival Ridgeview Christian as well.

Sophomore Justin Hain paced the Warriors with 22 points, while freshman David Reid added 15 and senior Ethan Avery 11.

Grace (3-3, 1-1) hosts Covington Boys Home at 8 p.m. Saturday as part of the Warriors’ homecoming.

Ridgeview Christian (1-3, 1-2) travels Tuesday to Christian Heritage Academy to finish up its pre-Christmas schedule.

