Grace Christian volleyball team falls in VACA title match

STAUNTON — Grace Christian won its VACA semifinal match Saturday morning before running into the same familiar, formidable foe in the championship game Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors, the No. 1 seed in the north, picked up a hard-fought, four-set win over Faith Christian in the VACA semifinal match.

After the two teams split the first two sets, Grace made play after play to slip past Faith Christian in the crucial third set.

The host school Grace took the match 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-18.

“I feel like the girls were able to pick up where they left off last night,” Grace coach Gary Hockman said. “All I can say is the girls hung in there. We talked about continuing to have fun and not giving up no matter what, and the girls did that.”

Timberlake Christian had stood atop of the VACA mountain for the past five or six years, winning at least the last five VACA state championships. Timberlake cruised to a win in the first set, before the scrappy Warriors began to fight to make the second and third set respectable.

Timberlake took match 25-7, 25-12, 25-17.