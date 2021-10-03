 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grace Christian volleyball team rallies to beat Ridgeview Christian
0 comments
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Grace Christian volleyball team rallies to beat Ridgeview Christian

{{featured_button_text}}

STUARTS DRAFT — Grace Christian rallied from a first-set deficit to win the next three as the Warriors stopped the Ridgeview Christian Crusaders 23-25, 25-15, 25-8, 25-19 Friday in VACA Central District volleyball.

Alexa Glover led the Crusaders with eight points.

Ridgeview Christian (0-3, 0-3) hosts Fresta Valley Christian on Monday, while Grace Christian is also on the road the same night at Highland County.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert