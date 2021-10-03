Grace Christian volleyball team rallies to beat Ridgeview Christian

STUARTS DRAFT — Grace Christian rallied from a first-set deficit to win the next three as the Warriors stopped the Ridgeview Christian Crusaders 23-25, 25-15, 25-8, 25-19 Friday in VACA Central District volleyball.
Alexa Glover led the Crusaders with eight points.
Ridgeview Christian (0-3, 0-3) hosts Fresta Valley Christian on Monday, while Grace Christian is also on the road the same night at Highland County.
