Grace Christian volleyball team sweeps Temple in VACA quarterfinals

STAUNTON — Ridgeview Christian and Grace Christian both participated in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) volleyball quarterfinals Friday night.

Injury-riddled Ridgeview entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed in the north region. Matched up against perennial power Timberlake Christian — the No. 1 seed in the south region — Ridgeview lost 25-6, 25-4, 25-10.

In the nightcap, host school Grace Christian picked up a 25-16, 25-23, 25-7 win over Temple, the No. 4 seed in the south region. Grace coach Gary Hockman thought it was the best the Warriors — the No. 1 seed in the north region — have played all season.

“I think they probably played their best and certainly their smartest game tonight,” Hockman said. “The big thing to me is when we got down in the second set, they didn’t let up. They didn’t lose their focus. They didn’t say, ‘Aw man, it’s over.’ Our blocking was really smart. Our defensive picked up every tip they attempted.”

Caroline Reid, a senior outside hitter for Grace, started the third set by scoring the first 14 service points.

“I just really love serving,” Reid said. “I just loved being in that position. I just love playing this game. A couple of times I would look over at my coaches, and they would tell me different spots. Sometimes I would just send it over. This win feels amazing. I love this team so much, and to be able to keep playing with these girls is just incredible. I’m just so thankful for this.”