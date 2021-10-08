Gracie Fulton returns to lead Riverheads volleyball team past Waynesboro

GREENVILLE — The biggest win for Riverheads volleyball wasn’t on the scoreboard Thursday night.
Gladiator senior Gracie Fulton, injured in a travel volleyball tournament in February, made her season debut against Waynesboro.
Eight-and-a-half months post-surgery, Fulton’s return was a success.
Her presence energized her teammates and the students section, helping the Gladiators to 25-15, 25-16, 25-11 Shenandoah District volleyball win.
“Tonight was amazing,” Fulton said. “I’m so excited to be on the floor with my team.”
The crowd thundered when Fulton checked in. However, when she’s on the court, the Gladiator’s senior back row player is dialed in.
“It felt really good, but when I play, I kind of zone out a little bit,” said Fulton, who had three aces. “I was just focusing on my serve.”
For the Little Giants, the difficult start to the season continued.
“We haven’t won a set yet, and we haven’t gone more than three games,” Waynesboro coach Lori Aleshire said. “We’re trying. We’re trying different line-ups. When you sit for four weeks — not making excuses — I’m just saying we’re behind the 8-ball. We’re trying. A win would be a confidence-booster. We need a win right now.”
Kendyl Argenbright led Riverheads with 13 kills, and Autumn Burkholder and Jayden Zimmerman each added five kills. Dayton Moore had 30 assists. Taia Chandler had 10 digs and Julia Dixon added nine.
“It was a full team contribution tonight,” Gladiator coach Amy Moore said. “We had really good passes. It was great to have Gracie back in the game. Dayton set a phenomenal game from all spots on the floor, and boy Kendyl was killing the ball tonight. We’ve been working to get to this level of intensity.”
Amber Witry had eight kills and six digs for the Little Giants. Alexandra Otto had four eight assists, seven digs and four kills. Mariela Ruiz had 11 digs, and Callie Jones had a pair of kills and a pair of digs.
In the jayvee match, Riverheads won in three sets 25-19, 21-25, 15-9.