Gracie Fulton returns to lead Riverheads volleyball team past Waynesboro

GREENVILLE — The biggest win for Riverheads volleyball wasn’t on the scoreboard Thursday night.

Gladiator senior Gracie Fulton, injured in a travel volleyball tournament in February, made her season debut against Waynesboro.

Eight-and-a-half months post-surgery, Fulton’s return was a success.

Her presence energized her teammates and the students section, helping the Gladiators to 25-15, 25-16, 25-11 Shenandoah District volleyball win.

“Tonight was amazing,” Fulton said. “I’m so excited to be on the floor with my team.”

The crowd thundered when Fulton checked in. However, when she’s on the court, the Gladiator’s senior back row player is dialed in.

“It felt really good, but when I play, I kind of zone out a little bit,” said Fulton, who had three aces. “I was just focusing on my serve.”

For the Little Giants, the difficult start to the season continued.