Hot-hitting Riverheads romp to state Region 1B baseball tournament berth

VICTORIA — Riverheads pounded out 20 hits and scored nearly the same number of runs Thursday night as the Gladiators clobbered the Central Lunenburg Chargers 19-10 to capture the Region 1B baseball championship and earn a trip back to the Class 1 state tournament.

The fourth-seeded Gladiators took down the top two seeds in the region on the road in securing a chance at earning their third state championship.

Riverheads (8-6) will host a Class 1 semifinal 5 p.m. Tuesday against the Region 1A champion, which will either be Essex and Rappahannock (Warsaw).

The Gladiators had stumbled to three straight losses to end the regular season, which had dropped them to No. 4 for the regional tournament. But they quickly righted the ship and swept through the region, starting with knocking off top-seeded Rappahannock County in Tuesday’s semifinals after falling behind 3-0 in the first inning. Riverheads didn’t allow another Panther run in rallying for a 7-3 victory.