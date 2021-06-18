 Skip to main content
Hot-hitting Riverheads romp to state Region 1B baseball tournament berth
PREP BASEBALL

VICTORIA — Riverheads pounded out 20 hits and scored nearly the same number of runs Thursday night as the Gladiators clobbered the Central Lunenburg Chargers 19-10 to capture the Region 1B baseball championship and earn a trip back to the Class 1 state tournament.

The fourth-seeded Gladiators took down the top two seeds in the region on the road in securing a chance at earning their third state championship.

Riverheads (8-6) will host a Class 1 semifinal 5 p.m. Tuesday against the Region 1A champion, which will either be Essex and Rappahannock (Warsaw).

The Gladiators had stumbled to three straight losses to end the regular season, which had dropped them to No. 4 for the regional tournament. But they quickly righted the ship and swept through the region, starting with knocking off top-seeded Rappahannock County in Tuesday’s semifinals after falling behind 3-0 in the first inning. Riverheads didn’t allow another Panther run in rallying for a 7-3 victory.

Riverheads used three pitchers Tuesday and employed four in taking out the Chargers in a marathon game that took over three-and-a-half hours to complete. Aidan Miller got the victory, pitching the final three innings. Colton Kwiecinski started and was relieved in the third by Matthew Charles. Ryan Farris started the fourth before Miller came in to kill a Charger rally.

The Gladiators took control with a six-run outburst in the third inning as Hunter Lee, Brenden Fortune, Trenton Thompson and Miller each delivered RBI singles.

Lee ended up going a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate.

