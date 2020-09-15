How Waynesboro's AD is dealing with the pandemic

“I’ve liked doing the supervision side from a different angle. Instead of supervising students it is more along the lines of the teachers and coaches,” he said. “I look at myself as a servant to those people. I’m here to work for them. I may be their supervisor, but I’m here to do what I can for them.”

For Major, his experience as a teacher and coach allowed him to naturally transition into supervising those positions as he has “been there and done that.” He said that ensuring that faculty feels good as the year goes on remains a constant point of emphasis.

“We’re trying to keep up the morale of our faculty as they’re feeling the stress of having to teach online,” Major said. “They want what’s best for their students, but it’s a struggle because students have more responsibility. It’s not like it was at the end of the school year last year, students still must do work. There’s no book written on how to go through this, but I think our teachers have done a really good job of meeting the needs of all our students.”

Major’s goals for the upcoming athletic year can be summed up in his motto “invest to impact.” He hopes that coaches at the school actively communicate with their athletes, not just about sports, to maximize effectiveness and build a solid program.

“Being from outside Waynesboro schools, I know the perception of Waynesboro athletics and I want to change that,” Major said. “I want us to be a respected program in all of our athletics and be competitive. But the most important thing is for my coaches, myself and our community to invest in our student athletes to make an impact on their lives.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.