In season opener, Wilson Memorial softball team ekes out victory over Riverheads

Lyszaz, making her first career start, threw 118 pitches through her eight innings of work. She allowed four runs and nine hits. She didn’t record any strikeouts or walks.

“I can’t say enough about how she handled the spot she was thrown in at the last minute,” Walters said. “She kept us right there the whole game.”

The Hornets got a superb relief performance from Diggs-Haywood, who came on in the fifth after starter Reagan Frazier was touched for three runs. Frazier had to leave the circle after taking a wicked one-hopper off her left shoulder. Diggs-Haywood came on with the bases loaded and none out, and promptly struck out the next three batters.

“Our pitching was good all night,” Wilson first-year head coach Robbie Martin said. “Timely hitting and clutch pitching kept us in the game.”

The Gladiator struck first in the opening inning when Sam Charles stroked a two-out single. Charles was caught straying too far off first, but the pickoff attempt from catcher Kendall Eavey sailed into the right field corner, allowing Charles to come around to score.

But Wilson responded in their first at-bat when LeAnna Rankin slapped an opposite-field single to left, stole second and rode home on Ashlynn Ross’ RBI single up the middle.