Jacob Peeling has been appointed the new athletic/activities director at Waynesboro High School.

Peeling was appointed during Tuesday night’s Waynesboro School Board meeting.

He has been the assistant athletic director for the high school for six years and will assume his new position on July 1. Peeling holds a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in special education from Liberty University. He joined the Waynesboro Schools in 2017 as a special education teacher.

Bryan Stamm, the principal of Waynesboro High School, said Peeling “complements the leadership team at Waynesboro High School and has already created relationships with students, staff and parents that will improve the experience of our students. He knows and loves the students of Waynesboro.”

Jeff Cassell, the superintendent of the Waynesboro Schools, said, “Mr. Peeling has served our school division as a special educator and assistant athletic director for years. I am proud of his extensive contributions and his willingness to partner with families, students and colleagues to improve outcomes for students and his work to support the athletic program at Waynesboro High School.”