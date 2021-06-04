Jaden Sprouse scores only goal as Waynesboro survives Turner Ashby in girls soccer

It’s called the clutch gene.

And Waynesboro junior midfielder Jaden Sprouse has it.

Sprouse provided the Little Giants with some late-game heroics, breaking open a scoreless game in the final minute of regulation. Sprouse’s score helped Waynesboro to a wild 1-0 Senior Night victory over visiting Valley District foe Turner Ashby in girls soccer action Friday night.

“As soon I got the ball and I received it, I knew people were going to step up and pressure,” Sprouse said. “I knew I had one touch. I could see from the corner of my eye where the keeper was, and what little space I had, and I just ripped it. As I fell, I was like, ‘I think it’s in!’”

Waynesboro coach Eli Moore was already a bundle of nerves even before the game. This Senior Night was particularly special to him, because Moore took over the program when the 2021 class of athletes were freshmen.

They’ve been together all four years.

He had to wait until the 80th minute, but Moore finally got to celebrate with the Little Giants upperclassmen Cierra Bruce, Eve Lanman, Jordan Roberts and Ahjmani Daniels.