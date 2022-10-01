Kealo Smith scores TD to help Staunton football team beat Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG — Kealo Smith was not about to let the ball drop twice.

A little disappointed about a previous opportunity for a big reception, the Staunton Storm junior wide receiver caught the one that counted.

Staunton senior quarterback Walker Darby found Smith for a 19-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. It would turn out to the game-winner, as the visiting Storm defeated the Harrisonburg Blue Streaks 7-0 in nondistrict football action Friday night.

Smith’s big grab helped the Storm pull out a victory while playing in an actual storm.

“The first attempt, not making excuses, I could have caught it, and that got in my head a little bit,” Smith said afterward. “The next play, I bounced back, secured it, and it was in there.”

The win improved Staunton to 5-0 headed into the team’s big showdown with Stuarts Draft on Friday.

“It feels good,” first-year Storm coach Michael Bell said. “We came out here and knew we were going to have to battle the weather to win this game. I told the guys we just have to finish.”

The contest was a chess match as both coaches made adjustments for a wet field, a slippery football and high wind gusts toward the southern end zone.

The Storm defense pitched a shutout, and both the defense and special teams forced turnovers at critical junctures in the one-possession game.

Toward the end of the second quarter, the downpour eased up a tad, and Staunton was able to dial up a few pass plays that would have been impossible in the second half weather conditions.

The Darby-to-Smith touchdown pass happened in that brief window.

“We’re working together,” Smith of his team. “We’ve got really good chemistry.”

STAUNTON 7, HARRISONBURG 0

STAUNTON 0 7 0 0 — 7

HARRISONBURG 0 0 0 0 — 0

SECOND QUARTER

S – Smith 19-yard reception from Darby. Miguel kick.