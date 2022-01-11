Kirby Ransome, Trinity Hedrick combine for 35 points to lead Fort Defiance girls basketball team past Wilson Memorial

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter to open up a 17-point lead and the Indians went on to defeat Wilson Memorial 64-48 Tuesday evening in Shenandoah District girls basketball action.

The Indians forced 20 turnovers in the first half with their relentless full-court pressure to take a 13-point lead at the break and then turned back a Wilson comeback effort in the second half with the 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter.

"We want chaos," Fort head coach Mike Gale said following his team's victory. "Defensively, we did a lot of good things. We got some deflections, forced turnovers and drew some charges. The main thing I'm looking for right now is effort and I was pleased with our effort tonight. We had a lot of possessions tonight and multiple opportunities at both ends of the court. It was a tough game. I thought both teams played really hard."

Kirby Ransome paced the Fort offense with 19 points and Trinity Hedrick hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for the Indians. The Indians made 10 shots from 3-point range during the contest. Laci Norman led Wilson with 14 points and CC Robinson added 10.

Fort scored the first six points of the game, four by Ransome, and led by 10 points, 19-9, at the end of the first quarter.

Wilson scored the first six points of the second quarter, four of those inside by Robinson, to pull to within four, but a 3-pointer by Hedrick followed by a steal and layup from Carleyanne Ryder quickly pushed the Fort lead back to nine, 24-15.

After a bucket by Wilson's Elise Bradley, layups by Fort's Adriana Shields and Ellie Cook expanded the Fort lead back to double digits, 28-17. McKenna Vess scored for Wilson, but Fort's Sara Wine knocked down a long 3-pointer for a 31-19 Indians' lead. Vess tacked on a free throw before Ransome scored on a driving layup to give Fort a 33-20 lead at the half.

Three-pointers by Cook, Ryder and Hedrick had Fort on top 46-34 in the third quarter before the Hornets reeled off eight unanswered points. A layup by Wilson's Reagan Frazier and back-to-back 3-pointers by teammate Brooke Cason sliced the Fort lead down to six. 46-40. Fort's Hedrick hit another 3-pointer before Robinson scored inside for the Hornets, cutting the Fort advantage to 47-40 heading into the final quarter.

Fort regained control with the 10-0 spurt to open the final period. Ransome scored on a layup and followed that with a 3-pointer, making the score 54-42. Marissa Hansborough made two foul shots and then connected on a 3-ball, giving the Fort a 17-point, 59-42 lead.

Fort's ultra-fast pace seemed to wear down the Hornets as the Indians outscored the visitors 15-6 in the final eight minutes.

WILSON (48) - Norman 6 1-2 14, Bradley 1 0-0 2, Vess 2 1-4 5, Cason 2 0-0 6, Cole 2 0-0 4, Robinson 5 0-0 10, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Frazier 2 0-0 4, Hoover, TOTALS 21 2-6 48.

FORT DEFIANCE (64) - Ransome 7 4-6 19, Hedrick 6 0-0 16, Hansborough 1 2-2 5, Ryder 3 0-0 8, Shields 2 0-2 4, T. Hostetter 1 0-0 2, Wine 1 0-0 3, Cook 3 0-0 7, Begoon, Berry, K. Hostetter, Alexander, TOTALS 24 6-10 64.

WILSON 9 11 22 6 - 48

FORT DEFIANCE 19 14 16 15 - 64