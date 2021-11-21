Lassiter: Bond between Riverheads player and her mom grows after she becomes coach of her volleyball team

SALEM — Watching your daughter lose a state championship is hard enough.
The grief only compounds when you’re not only the mom, but also the head coach.
But Amy Moore and Dayton Moore — the mother-daughter combo that helped lead Riverheads to a fourth consecutive state championship appearance — wouldn’t have it any other way.
“She’s my mom,” Dayton said. “But she’s like a mom to all the girls.”
Important family decisions at the Moore home are made around the supper table.
Pros and cons are weighed. Input is given and received. Prayers are offered.
Such was the case when the head volleyball coaching position at Riverheads came open this season. The Moores sat down to a HelloFresh meal and called a family meeting.
“We don’t make a lot of decisions without everyone’s input,” Amy said.
Ultimately, she took the job.
There were so many positives.
A former setter at Bridgewater College, Amy had a storied volleyball background.
And as Riverheads assistant coach for the past three years, Amy had the relationships.
And one special relationship to the team’s four-year starter at setter.
Amy birthed Dayton.
“As she started coaching, I got really excited,” said Dayton, who candidly admitted it took about two days for the idea to grow on her. “I knew we had that bond. And I know she’s a good coach. After the first couple of days, I was thrilled.”
Other than hoping for a different result in the state championship match, it was an amazing shared experience for the mom and daughter.
The journey that began at the supper table ended in the Salem Civic Center press room on Saturday.
Sure, Dayton would have loved to close out with a state championship.
But if she had to lose, who better to wipe away a tear than mom?
“I’m thankful that she’s my mom, and we’re so lucky to have her (as coach),” Dayton said. “She’s always been there for me no matter what. I’ve been through this (state championship losses) five times if you count basketball, and every single time she’s there telling me keep my head up. She’s been there for me for in everything. In all the things in life that you go through, you would want her in your corner. Trust me, you would want her there.”
Especially after the heartbreaking losses.
“It makes it easier on me for her to be there,” Dayton said. “She played volleyball. She knows what this feels like.”
As Amy was weighing out her pros and cons of accepting the job, the one concern she had was being less available as Dayton’s mom during her senior year.
Together, they put in a 10-minute rule. Mom was still coach on the car ride home from the game, but once they stepped in the home, it was strictly mom and daughter.
And, as it turns out, coaching provided some pretty cool mom moments, too.
“My daughter’s a senior and there was part of me that was like, ‘My gosh, my daughter’s a senior and I don’t want to miss out on the parenting part of her being a senior on the team,” Amy said. “But I feel blessed to have been in this spot.”
