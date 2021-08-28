Lassiter: Fort Defiance athletic director prioritizes students by letting them attend game for free

Nathan Noel is a senior like Goggin. He loves Miller’s vision.

“We want to thank him for being able to have a big crowd like we did,” Noel said. “There was a lot of energy.”

Anecdotally, the school will probably recoup all of the money at the concession stand. As a veteran sports reporter, I should have known the empty line at one of the two concession stands was too good to be true. Before I could even attempt to order, the lady informed that they were all out of food.

Silly me.

I forgot I was competing with hundreds of teenagers.

On a serious note, having more students at games does present the unique challenge of how to monitor a larger number of kids.

“We had some silly little stuff going on tonight, but they haven’t been able to do this for two years,” Miller said. “We’ll figure out how we’re supposed to act in public again, but it’s worth every bit of it.”

Each week, Miller plans to update a banner with all the business and community individuals who have donated.