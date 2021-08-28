Lassiter: Fort Defiance athletic director prioritizes students by letting them attend game for free

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance’s student section was packed tighter than the dining room at Armstrong’s on Spaghetti Night.
And Fort Defiance athletic director Richard Miller has an idea to keep it that way.
It’s a thought I’ve had for years.
A thought that just may be crazy enough to work.
Miller has created a student activities fund at Fort. If the community can collectively underwrite the school’s annual cost of officials — somewhere north the $25,000 range — he’ll let students into games for free.
Right now, he’s hit about 20 percent of that goal.
Close enough to let all Fort Defiance students into Friday night’s season-opener for free.
“After COVID hit, the kids couldn’t come out and see their classmates play,” Miller said. “I just thought this would be a good opportunity for our community to support our kids. You could see it tonight. It’s a tremendous group of kids. There are kids that I knew would come regardless, and there are kids that I know there was no way they would come out.”
I’ve been a sports reporter in this community since the late 1990s. And I’ve also worked with youth advocacy agencies like Young Life and the YMCA. After years of youth advocacy work, I know literally hundreds of kids who would have benefitted from this program.
Some kids just need a safe space.
A space where they can hang out with friends.
A space that has authority figures they are more likely to trust.
A space where students can experience being part of life at the school apart from the pressure to perform academically.
A safe space where it’s OK for teens to be teens.
Despite the outcome of Friday night’s game — Fort lost to Turner Ashby — it was unforgettable night for the students in the student section.
It’s been 658 days since Fort’s last home football game where a student section was allowed, and the students didn’t disappoint.
“We love our sports, and we’re glad to be here,” Fort junior Jessica Monroy Ponce said. “It’s rowdy, and it’s a lot of fun. We made sure to make noise.”
Monroy Ponce is a standout on Fort’s soccer team. Senior Lani Goggin, who was also in the student section, is a standout volleyball player.
“It’s really hard to play when there’s not a crowd,” Goggin said. “I know it’s like that for volleyball, and it’s like that for football. The crowd gives a lot of energy, and it really makes you want to play for the other people and not yourself.”
Nathan Noel is a senior like Goggin. He loves Miller’s vision.
“We want to thank him for being able to have a big crowd like we did,” Noel said. “There was a lot of energy.”
Anecdotally, the school will probably recoup all of the money at the concession stand. As a veteran sports reporter, I should have known the empty line at one of the two concession stands was too good to be true. Before I could even attempt to order, the lady informed that they were all out of food.
Silly me.
I forgot I was competing with hundreds of teenagers.
On a serious note, having more students at games does present the unique challenge of how to monitor a larger number of kids.
“We had some silly little stuff going on tonight, but they haven’t been able to do this for two years,” Miller said. “We’ll figure out how we’re supposed to act in public again, but it’s worth every bit of it.”
Each week, Miller plans to update a banner with all the business and community individuals who have donated.
“I want the kids to know the individuals, the businesses, the organizations that support what we do around here,” Miller said. “I want them to see that the community wants them out here.”