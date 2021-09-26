Lassiter: Moving the Little Giants back to Shenandoah District reignites Waynesboro-Staunton rivalry

Cereal and milk.
Peanut butter and jelly.
City bragging rights and the winner of any Staunton versus Waynesboro high school sporting event.
Some things are just supposed to go together.
The latest chapter in the Storm-Little Giants rivalry was all Waynesboro on Friday night. The visiting Little Giants quickly established a 30-0 lead and never looked back, putting a huge damper on Staunton’s homecoming festivities.
The Little Giants weren’t the only winners though.
The other winners were the decision-makers who had the good sense to realign things and put Waynesboro in the Shenandoah District.
By having both Staunton and Waynesboro in the same district — as it should be — it’s raised the stakes in the rivalry again.
And Staunton versus Waynesboro is always supposed to mean something.
Coaches and players probably won’t say it, but not all wins are created equal.
Winning always feels great.
Beating your rival, though, that’s an indescribable feeling.
And I’ve been part of this rivalry as a fan, a student-athlete, a high school assistant coach and now a journalist.
I hated it for both fan bases when the two rival schools weren’t in the same district or class.
The rivalry didn’t feel quite the same.
Whenever Waynesboro versus Staunton doesn’t feel like the local high school version of the never-ceasing Virginia versus Virginia Tech debate, we’ve lost something special.
To that point, I’ll share a quick story. Some local fans will remember it. It’s one of many that I could have chosen from this rivalry through the years. Waynesboro had a star guard named Daniel Freeman, who went on play at James Madison University. One night, he came to the Paul Hatcher Gymnasium and he was having a great basketball game. Toward the end of the first half, the Little Giants were holding for one shot. That’s when Freeman started to spin the ball on his finger.
Symbolically, that was Freeman telling the fans in Staunton is that he was making the court his new home.
Everyone can laugh looking back on that moment now. It wasn’t so well received while it was happening.
But that’s the level of intensity that rivalries should always have.
I hesitate to share this next story, because social media is often used to dehumanize and tear down rather than build up. This would have been some years after Freeman spun the ball on his finger. During the week of the Waynesboro-Staunton football game, one group of kids photo-edited the faces of members of the opposing team on to 1970 yearbook photos.
It was good-natured fun, and the pictures were hilarious.
That’s probably not a great idea in our currently cultural climate, but rivalry games are supposed to have some good-natured, school policy-abiding fun.
Also, the former athlete who confirmed edited yearbook photos story made sure to remind me that his team avenged the pictures with a blowout victory.
The rivalry lives on.
With the two teams playing in different districts, however, it was hard to create that level of intensity. As non-district opponents, Staunton and Waynesboro would face off in games that only served to prep each team for the district games that actually mattered.
But last Friday night mattered.
And it will also matter when the two rivals square off in volleyball later this week.
And as someone who grew up with this rivalry, it’s great to see Staunton and Waynesboro playing games with consequences again.
To the Staunton-Waynesboro sports rivalry, I enthusiastically say welcome back.
Chris Lassiter is a sports writer for The News Virginian.