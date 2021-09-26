Lassiter: Moving the Little Giants back to Shenandoah District reignites Waynesboro-Staunton rivalry

I hated it for both fan bases when the two rival schools weren’t in the same district or class.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The rivalry didn’t feel quite the same.

Whenever Waynesboro versus Staunton doesn’t feel like the local high school version of the never-ceasing Virginia versus Virginia Tech debate, we’ve lost something special.

To that point, I’ll share a quick story. Some local fans will remember it. It’s one of many that I could have chosen from this rivalry through the years. Waynesboro had a star guard named Daniel Freeman, who went on play at James Madison University. One night, he came to the Paul Hatcher Gymnasium and he was having a great basketball game. Toward the end of the first half, the Little Giants were holding for one shot. That’s when Freeman started to spin the ball on his finger.

Symbolically, that was Freeman telling the fans in Staunton is that he was making the court his new home.

Everyone can laugh looking back on that moment now. It wasn’t so well received while it was happening.

But that’s the level of intensity that rivalries should always have.