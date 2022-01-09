Lassiter: Riverheads coach Robert Casto leaves legacy beyond the football field

NOW WE KNOW how the story ends.
And what a story it’s been.
Two hundred sixty-one wins. Fifty straight victories. Six consecutive state championships.
I’m not about to try to fit all of Robert Casto’s football accomplishments into one column. I’d have better luck trying to stuff everything in my refrigerator into one solitary Ziploc sandwich bag.
Wait, it may be even harder than that.
Trying to fit all of coach Casto’s football accomplishments into one column would be harder than actually travelling to Greenville and winning a football game against a Casto-led football squad.
It’s just not going to happen.
How do you accurately sum up a career like that?
I guess I could borrow words from Virginia High School League executive director Dr. Billy Haun.
“The numbers speak for themselves, but what he did during his career goes so far beyond just numbers,” Haun said. “The biggest thing he did was build a legacy in the Riverheads community, which has shown tremendous support and unity for the program, and all that goes back to him. I know he will be missed.”
True words for sure.
But I don’t need just a quote.
I need a book of quotes.
In fact, a book is exactly what we need.
Someone in our local sports community needs to write the book. In fact, I have just the person in mind. And I won’t out that person, but I may have mentioned it to this individual about 20 times in the midst of a 30-minute conversation two weeks ago in downtown Staunton.
How does a school without a single playoff win in the history of the school become a nine-time state champion and set the current national record for most consecutive wins?
That’s a great book topic if there ever was one.
I do write books, but I’m not the person to write this book.
There’s someone closer to the story that would do a better job.
I do have a few Casto stories, though, and maybe one or two of them could make it into a chapter.
My greatest early memory of Casto is the 2000 state semifinals against Surry County. It’s the coldest and wettest I’ve ever been as a reporter. No press box. Just freezing rain. With just a few minutes left in the game, the Surry County kids realized that the kids from Greenville were about to leave Surry with a victory.
I’m not sure if the Riverheads community was surprised.
But the Surry County community was truly surprised.
And, evidently, they didn’t like surprises.
The Surry players started getting personal fouls on every play, and the referees called off the final few minutes of the game and awarded the victory to Riverheads.
Hey, fine by me.
It was really cold out there.
Craziest ending of a sporting event in my 20 years of journalism.
I knew I was seeing something special.
I’d be lying if I said I knew it would be this special.
The other enduring memory is more about Casto the person. All local reporters know that Riverheads football has a no-player-interview-during-the-season rule.
Three times in 20 years, Casto lifted the rule.
None of the stories were about football accolades.
Once it was about a player who played after a death in his family.
Once Casto let me interview the entire offensive line when they all made the honor roll.
And once he let me interview a foreign exchange student.
I never asked a serious football-related question in any of the three interviews.
It was the Casto way.
And for over two-and-a-half decades it worked.
For the last several years, it’s worked to perfection.
Literally.
“He has helped other sports achieve success at the state level with his accomplishments,” Haun said. “It speaks volumes considering Riverheads’ enrollment to dress out 50-60 players every year. That says something about the program and how the kids want to learn from Casto.”
In the mid-90s, I played under basketball under the legendary Paul Hatcher, the Hall-of-Fame coach to whom Casto is often compared.
Hatcher retired with 897 wins. No one in the state has ever reached 900, and I couldn’t understand why he wouldn’t just stick around for one more season to get it.
I have the same thoughts about coach Casto. He’s got nine rings. He only needs a ring for one last finger. I don’t know why he didn’t stick around for a 10th.
I can’t answer why he stepped away so close to the state record for consecutive wins.