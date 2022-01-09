Lassiter: Riverheads coach Robert Casto leaves legacy beyond the football field

True words for sure.

But I don’t need just a quote.

I need a book of quotes.

In fact, a book is exactly what we need.

Someone in our local sports community needs to write the book. In fact, I have just the person in mind. And I won’t out that person, but I may have mentioned it to this individual about 20 times in the midst of a 30-minute conversation two weeks ago in downtown Staunton.

How does a school without a single playoff win in the history of the school become a nine-time state champion and set the current national record for most consecutive wins?

That’s a great book topic if there ever was one.

I do write books, but I’m not the person to write this book.

There’s someone closer to the story that would do a better job.

I do have a few Casto stories, though, and maybe one or two of them could make it into a chapter.