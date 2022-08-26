Lassiter: Seven questions about this year's high school football season

It’s time for Friday Night Lights.

There’s just something special about 7 p.m. kick-offs on a Friday night.

The student sections.

The marching bands.

And, of course, high school football.

With the 2022 season just hours away from kick-off, The News Virginian has seven questions about the local seven football teams heading into the season.

1. Can Stuarts Draft still be “Nice?” Recent Cougar graduate Aaron Nice had nothing short of a spectacular high school football career on both sides of the ball. Teammate Jayson Williams was a force on the line, and an emotional leader of the team. The Cougars are in the midst of the best football runs the school has witnessed. The question is now if the current crop of the Cougars can continue to achieve success at such a high level.

2. Can Waynesboro do it again? The worst punch is the one you don’t see coming. In a short-time span, Little Giants coach Brandon Jarvis has returned Waynesboro back into a respectable program. However, after last year’s strong showing — which included a playoff appearance — the Little Giants won’t have the element of surprise. Teams know that Waynesboro being considered an automatic win is a thing of the past.

3. What should be expect from the first year of the Ray Norcross era? Former Gladiator coach Robert Casto is a first ballot Hall-of-Famer if one ever existed. Casto is no longer there, but Norcross is no stranger to the sidelines up in Greenville. Keeping an eye on his first season is definitely a storyline. Oh, by the way, the Gladiators have a few nice streaks worth keep an eye on, too.

4. Can the Bison close “The Gap?” Five of the teams in the Shenandoah District have only had to worry about Riverheads in the regular season. For similarly sized Buffalo Gap, the Bison now have the potential to face the Gladiators in the postseason, too. Last year, Gap put together an impressive regular season. However, the Bison season ended at the hands of arch rival Riverheads in the playoffs. A potential postseason rematch is a storyline we’re watching this season.

5. Can Wilson Memorial make the leap? There were times last year that Wilson Memorial looked like one of the top tier teams in a tough Shenandoah District. If the best version of that Hornet team shows up for 10 consecutive Fridays, it will be interesting to see where Wilson falls in a district race that has a little more uncertainty than in years past.

6. What will the Staunton Storm look like with head coach Mike Bell at the helm? After 15 years as the junior varsity coach, coach Bell is ready to take over the program. A former football and wrestling star at the school, Bell has the support of the community and a group of young, eager players. Programs take time to rebuild, but watching the Storm under Bell is a storyline we’re watching this season.

7. How will Fort’s youth movement respond? Last season, Fort made the kick heard around the county. The last-second kick gave the Indians a come-from-behind win over a solid Rockbridge County team, and gave the Fort players a taste of victory. The team is still young, but seeing if Fort’s youth movement can take a step forward is a storyline we’re watching.

The News Virginian wants to hear from you. What’s your biggest question heading into the high school football season?