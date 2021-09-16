Leliani Goggin helps lead Fort Defiance volleyball team past Wilson Memorial

FISHERSVILLE — Before Thursday night’s volleyball game, Leliani Goggin wasn’t having her best day.
By the time the volleyball game rolled around, however, the Fort Defiance senior might have had her best night.
The Indians controlled the net, and that was the difference as Fort pick up a huge Shenandoah District win over Wilson Memorial 25-16, 25-16, 25-22.
A huge part of that net control was Goggin.
Teaming with junior Ellie Cook, who also had a big night, Goggin finished with a team-high 16 kills and six blocks in the victory.
“We knew Wilson was a good team,” said Goggin, who also had 19 digs in the win. “Like coach (Sue) Leonard said, they’ve played with a lot of energy and a lot power the last couple of games, so we knew they were going to come out and play really well. We knew had to come out and play well, too. I had a bad day, so I was like, ‘you know what, I’m going to take it out on volleyball and be an energy-giver to my team.’”
Wilson had been playing well leading up to the big matchup with Fort, but the Hornets only proved they could go toe-to-toe with the Indians in the third set.
“It was more of what my team looked like the last four games,” Wilson coach Lauren Grove said of the third set. “I’m not sure what we’re doing the first two. In game three, we started to step up and show what we were capable of and just finished a little short. I think it was psychological. We were hesitant on the court for some reason, and you can’t do that against Fort. They’re a very strong team.”
Despite Wilson showing flashes in the first two sets, Fort was in control of the match until the start of the third set. The Hornets jumped out to a 11-5 lead, before Fort clawed its way back into the contest to tie things up at 21-21.
Wilson took a 22-21 lead on a Fort hitting error. Goggin responded by sandwiching two kills around a block to give Fort a 24-22 lead in the third set. Cook, equally dominant at the net, recorded the game-winner with her 13th kill of the contest.
“We got really good swings,” Leonard said after the victory. “Our defense is doing a great job picking the balls up, and Baylee Blaylock is doing a great job setting.”
Blaylock had 32 assists on the evening. Adison Hammond had 13 digs. Lindsey Atkins had 12 digs, and Cook added 12 digs and three blocks in the win for Fort.
Brooke Cason had 12 digs and eight kills for Wilson. Allison Sykes had 33 digs. Molly Ballew added 22 assists and Anastasia Dunford had six kills for the Hornets.
In the junior varsity match, Fort Defiance defeated Wilson 25-21, 21-17.