Leliani Goggin helps lead Fort Defiance volleyball team past Wilson Memorial

FISHERSVILLE — Before Thursday night’s volleyball game, Leliani Goggin wasn’t having her best day.

By the time the volleyball game rolled around, however, the Fort Defiance senior might have had her best night.

The Indians controlled the net, and that was the difference as Fort pick up a huge Shenandoah District win over Wilson Memorial 25-16, 25-16, 25-22.

A huge part of that net control was Goggin.

Teaming with junior Ellie Cook, who also had a big night, Goggin finished with a team-high 16 kills and six blocks in the victory.

“We knew Wilson was a good team,” said Goggin, who also had 19 digs in the win. “Like coach (Sue) Leonard said, they’ve played with a lot of energy and a lot power the last couple of games, so we knew they were going to come out and play really well. We knew had to come out and play well, too. I had a bad day, so I was like, ‘you know what, I’m going to take it out on volleyball and be an energy-giver to my team.’”

Wilson had been playing well leading up to the big matchup with Fort, but the Hornets only proved they could go toe-to-toe with the Indians in the third set.