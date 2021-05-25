Lilian Berry sparks Fort Defiance softball team in win over Wilson Memorial

Berry allowed a wicked line leadoff infield single right her back at her head to LeAnna Rankin to start the game that, but the defense helped out their ace when Rankin was nailed at third trying to advance on a fly ball to center.

After the first lightning delay to start the top of the fourth, the Hornets had the tying run on third with one out, but Berry worked out of the jam.

A pair of one-out walks and a sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third with two outs in the fifth, but Berry fanned Brooke Cason for the final out.

Wilson got its only run off Berry in the sixth when Jaya Diggs-Hagwood drew a one-out walk, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Reagan Frazier’s single to left.

Besides the two hits, Berry struck out 10 and walked three.

Berry’s performance overshadowed a stellar effort in the circle from the Hornets’ Diggs-Hagwood. The senior allowed only four hits, while striking out three and walking one.

“That was a great game between two very good teams and two very good pitchers,” Fort head coach Todd Wood said. “We hit the ball well, but they all seemed to be right at someone. Jaya is a great pitcher and she didn’t give us a whole lot to hit.”