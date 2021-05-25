Lilian Berry sparks Fort Defiance softball team in win over Wilson Memorial

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance ace Lilian Berry wasn’t about to let two lightning delays disrupt her focus from the task at hand.
The Oregon State-bound junior allowed two hits, and for good measure smashed a solo homer that turned out to be the winning run Tuesday, sparking the Indians to a crucial 2-1 victory over the Wilson Memorial Green Hornets in a key Shenandoah District softball clash.
The win gives the Indians a two-game lead over the Hornets in the loss column for the district’s automatic Region 3C softball bid as the condensed regular season hits the midway point. Wilson is by no means out of the postseason hunt as the region awards one at-large berth based on power ratings.
Fort (5-1, 4-0) finishes its first rotation through the district schedule at home Thursday with a makeup game against Riverheads. Wilson (5-2, 3-2) starts its second cycle through the district Friday at the Gladiators, while the Indians are at home to winless Staunton.
The game was delayed twice for an hour total in the fourth inning because of lightning in the area, but Berry wasn’t bothered by all the waiting.
“This is a big rivalry game, and we were all focused,” Berry said. “We all were on a mission and some lightning wasn’t going to stop us from achieving the mission.
“It feels good to be two games up, but we can’t start feeling good about ourselves,” she said. “We go game-by-game and try to play our best every time out. We can’t afford to be taking any losses.”
Berry allowed a wicked line leadoff infield single right her back at her head to LeAnna Rankin to start the game that, but the defense helped out their ace when Rankin was nailed at third trying to advance on a fly ball to center.
After the first lightning delay to start the top of the fourth, the Hornets had the tying run on third with one out, but Berry worked out of the jam.
A pair of one-out walks and a sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third with two outs in the fifth, but Berry fanned Brooke Cason for the final out.
Wilson got its only run off Berry in the sixth when Jaya Diggs-Hagwood drew a one-out walk, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Reagan Frazier’s single to left.
Besides the two hits, Berry struck out 10 and walked three.
Berry’s performance overshadowed a stellar effort in the circle from the Hornets’ Diggs-Hagwood. The senior allowed only four hits, while striking out three and walking one.
“That was a great game between two very good teams and two very good pitchers,” Fort head coach Todd Wood said. “We hit the ball well, but they all seemed to be right at someone. Jaya is a great pitcher and she didn’t give us a whole lot to hit.”
The Indians scored their first run in the second inning when Maddie Reeser’s fly down right-field foul line was just out of the reach of a diving Cason. The ball rolled to the fence, allowing Reeser a two-out, standup triple. Diggs-Hagwood uncorked a wild pitch enabling Reeser to scamper home.
Then after the second lightning delay at the start of the bottom of the fourth, Berry belted her fourth homer of the season, a one-out, no-doubter to straightaway center that turned out to be the difference in the game.
FORT DEFIANCE 2, WILSON MEMORIAL 1
WILSON MEMORIAL 000 001 0 — 1 2 1
FORT DEFIANCE 010 100 x — 2 4 1
Diggs-Hagwood and Eavey. Berry and B.Atkins.
W — Berry. L — Diggs-Hagwood. HR — Berry (FD) 4th, none on.