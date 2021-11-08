Local high school football teams ready for postseason

The high school football playoff season is upon us, and five of the seven local teams qualified to receive an invitation.
Riverheads (10-0) and Buffalo Gap (7-3) landed Region 1B berths, while Stuarts Draft (7-2) is back on the Region 2B stage. Waynesboro (5-5) and Wilson Memorial (5-5) are headed for stiff competition in Region 3C.
A lot of eyes of course are going to be sighting in on the Gladiators to see if they can bring home a sixth consecutive Class 1 championship trophy and the ninth overall under head coach Robert Casto. Riverheads takes its 46-game winning streak into the postseason after knocking off the Cougars for a second time this fall Friday night. The Gladiators get time to rest after earning a quarterfinal bye and home-field advantage through the Class 1 state semifinals. They won’t begin postseason play until Nov. 19 against the winner of fifth-seeded William Campbell (4-4) and fourth-seeded Sussex Central (6-2).
Like Riverheads, the Bison, who dropped to the Class 1 ranks this school year, also earned themselves a quarterfinal bye and a rest period as the No. 2 seeds. They will host the victor between sixth-seeded Surry County (5-5) and third-seeded Central Lunenburg (7-2) on Nov. 19.
It is possible we could have an all-Augusta County championship in Region 1B on Nov. 26 if the Gladiators and Bison take care of their respective business in the semifinals.
Stuarts Draft’s loss to Riverheads dropped the Cougars from the top perch in Region 2B into the second seed behind Central Woodstock. Draft, which has played in the last two Class 2 state championships against Appomattox County, begins it quest for a third appearance Friday at home against seventh-seeded Luray (4-5).
For those who may have forgotten, the two teams were scheduled to play at Draft during the regular season, but the game was canceled after the Bulldogs entered COVID-19 protocols. The cancellation led to the Cougars receiving a forfeit, but not before much back-and-forth between officials at the two schools that eventually was taken to the Virginia High School League.
Luray was 4-0 before its COVID-19 issues, but haven’t won a game since.
Seventh-seeded Waynesboro and eighth-seeded Wilson are going into the bellies of beasts in Region 3C at second-seeded Heritage-Lynchburg (8-2) and top-seeded Liberty Christian Academy (9-0), respectively.
But considering where the Little Giants are coming from, they might as well be playing for the state championship. It was just last spring Waynesboro was mired in a 24-game losing streak, which was the third-longest active skid in the state at the time. A few months later and the Giants are in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
The Giants pulled off one of the biggest upsets in VHSL postseason history in 2014 when they drubbed Hidden Valley 46-15 in a 16 vs. 1 matchup.
Waynesboro joined the Shenandoah District this fall and went 2-4 against that competition. The Giants played four games against their former Valley District rivals and won three, which would have likely made them district champs. Go figure.
The Hornets broke their four-game losing slide by routing Staunton to earn the final playoff spot in Region 3C. The reward is LCA, a team loaded with college talent, including 6-foot-6, 282-pound offensive tackle Zach Rice, who recently committed to North Carolina. Rice’s other four college finalists were Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Virginia.
Wilson, returning to the postseason for the first time since 2018, will have the memorable experience Friday of playing in a Division I college stadium as LCA’s home games are played at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.