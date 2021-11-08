Local high school football teams ready for postseason

Stuarts Draft’s loss to Riverheads dropped the Cougars from the top perch in Region 2B into the second seed behind Central Woodstock. Draft, which has played in the last two Class 2 state championships against Appomattox County, begins it quest for a third appearance Friday at home against seventh-seeded Luray (4-5).

For those who may have forgotten, the two teams were scheduled to play at Draft during the regular season, but the game was canceled after the Bulldogs entered COVID-19 protocols. The cancellation led to the Cougars receiving a forfeit, but not before much back-and-forth between officials at the two schools that eventually was taken to the Virginia High School League.

Luray was 4-0 before its COVID-19 issues, but haven’t won a game since.

Seventh-seeded Waynesboro and eighth-seeded Wilson are going into the bellies of beasts in Region 3C at second-seeded Heritage-Lynchburg (8-2) and top-seeded Liberty Christian Academy (9-0), respectively.

But considering where the Little Giants are coming from, they might as well be playing for the state championship. It was just last spring Waynesboro was mired in a 24-game losing streak, which was the third-longest active skid in the state at the time. A few months later and the Giants are in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.