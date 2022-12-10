Magnificent 7: Riverheads football team defeats George Wythe to win 7th straight state title

SALEM — Riverheads added an exclamation point to its near-decade-long domination of Class 1 football in the state with a convincing 49-27 victory Saturday afternoon over George Wythe to win its seventh straight Class 1 state title.

“What a great feeling. Each year I walk onto this field, I try to take it all in because you never know if you’ll be back,” said Riverheads head coach Ray Norcross. “Winning seven straight—it’s not something you could ever dream would happen. It’s a blessing to be able to work with such great kids each year.”

The Riverheads’ running game ground the Maroons into submission. The Gladiators finished with 485 rushing yards on 36 plays, an average of 13.4 yards per rush.

“They don’t get the credit they deserve, but the offensive line did the job today,” Norcross said. “We have outstanding backs, but they’re not going to run for that kind of yardage unless those guys up front are doing their job.”

Riverheads quarterback Bennett Dunlap, who picked up his fourth state championship ring, always has a good view of what the line and backs are doing. “Our backs are just crazy good,” said Dunlap. “What our offensive line and backs do is just insane.”

Fullback Cody Cash gained 85 yards on seven carries, and Luke Bryant added 106 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. However, it was junior standout Caden Cook-Cash who stole the show Saturday with 286 yards and five touchdowns on 17 carries to lead the Red Pride attack.

“Caden is a special player,” added Norcross. “He always seems to save his best stuff for the biggest games. Watching him before the game today, he was like a caged cat. You could tell he was ready to go. We have smart coaches at Riverheads. We give him the ball, and he makes us look good.”

Riverheads took the opening kickoff, but two procedure penalties put the Gladiators in a second-and-21 hole. Cody Cash broke through a big hole in the middle and gained 23 yards, and Bryant did the rest, scoring on a 47-yard scamper around the left end for the game’s first touchdown. Zac Brooks made the first of seven straight extra points for a 7-0 Riverheads lead.

“We got the ball first, and we wanted to score to set the stage for the rest of the game,” Bryant said. “I was able to get outside, and there was no one in front of me.”

The Gladiators’ defense stepped up on its first series, stopping the Maroons on fourth-and-1 to set the Riverheads offense back in motion at the GW 44-yard line. Bryant was stopped for no gain on first down, but Cook-Cash took it to the house on the next play for a 14-0 Riverheads lead.

The Maroons then served notice they were not going to roll over and die as they drove 79 yards in nine plays to get on the scoreboard. A 28-yard run by Leyton Fowler moved the ball to the Riverheads 15-yard line. GW quarterback Tandom Smith capped the drive with a 9-yard run, cutting the Riverheads lead to 14-7 with just 31 seconds left in the opening quarter.

After an exchange of punts, Riverheads padded its lead with a 75-yard drive late in the second quarter. A 17-yard run by Cody Cash moved the ball into Maroons territory at the 41, and two plays later, Cook-Cash scored from 38 yards out, giving the Gladiators a 21-7 lead with just 1:50 left in the half.

The Maroons took the second-half kickoff and promptly marched 62 yards to make it a one-score game. Smith, who was helped off the field due to a leg injury in the first half, connected with Fowler on a 31-yard scoring pass to pull the Maroons to within 21-14.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for that kid (Smith),” said Norcross. “I told our guys at half that we probably wouldn’t see him in the second half, and then for him to come back and battle the way he did—nothing but respect,”

Riverheads answered the GW touchdown with a 57-yard drive, culminated by Bryant’s 15-yard run, making the score 28-14 with 2:56 left in the third quarter.

The Gladiators’ defense then forced a three-and-out, and the Riverheads offense was back in business on its own 25-yard line. Riverheads’ fullback Cody Cash provided another big run with a 29-yard gain to move the ball to the Maroons’ 34. After Bryant gained 2 yards, Cook-Cash again set sail for the end zone, and his 32-yard run gave Riverheads a seemingly comfortable 35-14 lead with 9:14 left in the game.

Things then got a bit interesting for the Gladiators and their fan base.

George Wythe’s Laden Houston took the ensuing kickoff and returned it 90 yards to cut the margin to 35-21.

The Gladiators fumbled on Riverheads’ next offensive play, and the Maroons recovered at the Gladiators’ 30-yard line. The Maroons got as far as the Riverheads’ 11 before the defense stiffened and turned the ball over on downs at the 15-yard line.

With 4:23 left to play, there was still time for the Maroons if they could manage a defensive stop.

Cook-Cash ended George Wythe’s hopes of a miraculous comeback when he took the handoff, started left, then reversed field and turned the corner for an 85-yard touchdown run to put Riverheads ahead 42-21.

The Riverheads’ defense then stopped the Maroons on downs at the Gladiators’ 45, setting the stage for another highlight reel run from Cook-Cash. The Riverheads back picked up about 8 yards before being met by George Wythe defenders. His teammates started pushing the pile forward, and Cook-Cash emerged from the scrum to score his fifth touchdown, making the score 49-21.

The title is the 10th for the Riverheads football program since its first championship run in 2000. Next season the Gladiators will move up to play in Class 2.

RIVERHEADS 49, GEORGE WYTHE 27

GEORGE WYTHE 7 0 7 13 — 27

RIVERHEADS 14 7 7 21 — 49

FIRST QUARTER

R—Bryant 47 run (Brooks kick)

R—Cook-Cash 44 run (Brooks kick)

GW—Smith 9 run (Mitchell kick)

SECOND QUARTER

R—Cook-Cash 38 run (Brooks kick)

THIRD QUARTER

GW—Fowler 31 pass from Smith (Mitchell kick)

R—Bryant 15 run (Brooks kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

R—Cook-Cash 32 run (Brooks kick)

GW—Houston 90 KO return (Mitchell kick)

R—Cook-Cash 85 run (Brooks kick)

R—Cook-Cash 45 run (Brooks kick)

GW—Houston 3 run (kick failed)