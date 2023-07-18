Editor's Note Over the next several weeks, The News Virginian will look back at how each local school fared during the 2022-23 athletic year. Today: Fort Defiance. Still to come: Staunton, Buffalo Gap, and Stuarts Draft.

FORT DEFIANCE — The overall theme of Fort Defiance’s year was perseverance.

For the Indians, that included overcoming setbacks in previous seasons and players thriving despite challenging personal circumstances in their lives.

Here are the highlights from the 2022-23 athletic year for Fort Defiance:

Volleyball strings together magical postseason runAfter falling short of a regional title and dropping out of the state tournament in the opening round in 2021, the Indians entered the 2022 season with a chip on their shoulder.

Fort Defiance avenged a loss in the regional championship match in 2021 to Rustburg by sweeping the Red Devils to claim the banner in November.

“This win means everything to the team, everything to me,” Fort senior Ellie Cook said after winning the Region 3C title.

The Indians entered state tournament play having not lost a set in their previous 12 matches. Fort outlasted Tunstall in five sets in an instant-classic state quarterfinal before their season ended with a loss to Hidden Valley in the state semifinals.

“We were talking in the locker room before about how we’ve made a legacy, no matter what happens,” senior Baylee Blalock reflected after their season. “We’ve really put a mark on the program. Region champs; that hadn’t happened in 32 years. It’s really important to us seniors to show that even though we didn’t win a state title, we still made a mark on Fort Defiance volleyball.”

Girls track captures two state titlesThe Fort Defiance girls track and field team finished in second place at the district meet the past two seasons. That changed in 2023, as they won the district title by almost 30 points over runner-up Wilson Memorial.

“This was a season-long goal we’ve been working towards,” Fort Defiance coach David Stewart said at the time. “The last two years, we finished second by less than five points, so this is something they really wanted to come away with.”

The girls team finished third overall at the Region 3C meet but picked up three regional titles — the 4x400 relay and Kathy Ruiz in the 200 and 400. Fort’s 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams shined at states, capturing state titles for the program.

Competition cheer pulls off upset win in district meet

For years, the Fort Defiance competition cheer team sat firmly behind the Stuarts Draft dynasty, which has won five state championships in the past six years. But last season, the Indians did the unthinkable and orchestrated a stellar routine to topple the Cougars and claim the district championship in October.

“It’s something that has escaped us for many years; I guess I was just a little bit emotional that we were finally able to walk away with first place in districts, especially against a team like Stuarts Draft. They are a phenomenal team,” Fort coach Melissa Hill said at the time.

The Indians finished second at the Region 3C competition to advance to states.

Veney reaches milestone for his dad

Fort basketball player Tyreek Veney notched his 1,000th point in his final career game in February in a Region 3C quarterfinal game against Spotswood. The milestone carried an emotional note for Veney, who dedicated the accomplishment to his father, Sam Veney, who died in 2021.

“At times, I didn’t think I would get it, and I got down on myself,” Veney said. “Finally, I just said I’ve got to do it for him, and it happened, so I’m appreciative.”

Veney’s accomplishment capped off a memorable career that included a Shenandoah District championship in 2021.

Girls basketball wins share of district title

A year after qualifying for the state tournament, the Indians enjoyed sustained success under head coach Mike Gale, who is now the head coach of the boys team. Fort Defiance earned a share of the district title with a win over Stuarts Draft on Feb. 13.