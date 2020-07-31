FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial’s list of new head coaches for the 2020-21 school year grew again Friday.
Michael Freeman is the latest addition to the Green Hornets’ coaching staff as he will serve as the head coach in girls cross country, indoor track and girls outdoor track.
Freeman takes over the leadership of the three programs from former head coach Gary Kessler, who died unexpectedly earlier this year.
Originally from Ohio, Freeman is quite familiar with the area, having served as a track coach at Waynesboro for 16 years.
He received his undergraduate degree from Bowling Green University in Ohio and was a member of the Falcons’ track program where he threw the shot and discus.
Freeman, who lives in Waynesboro with his wife and two children, will teach health and physical education at Wilson. While at Waynesboro, he was a physical education teacher at Berkeley Glenn Elementary School. He holds a masters degree from the University of Virginia.
