Mike Gale brings up-tempo style of play to Fort Defiance girls basketball program

FORT DEFIANCE — “The System” is back in Augusta County.
After one season at Rockbridge County, Mike Gale has returned to Augusta County as head coach of the Fort Defiance girls basketball team.
Gale ran the fast-tempo, shoot the 3-pointer system for a decade with good success with the Stuarts Draft boys’ program. Now, he’s bringing the system to girls basketball in the area.
“So far, it’s been a pleasant surprise,” Gale said of his players’ adaptation to a new way of playing the game. “It’s a long process, but it’s going better than I anticipated. The girls are buying in and they’re trying to understand what we’re trying to do. We’re asking them to do some crazy things out there. It takes time. There are no shortcuts. My first year at Draft it took us a while to win a game. We’fe already got two wins here early in the season so that’s a good start.
Taking the system to the girls’ game requires few changes from the coaching staff.
“Overall, there’s not any big difference,” said Gale. “At Stuarts Draft, we were always tweaking the system. Year nine at Draft wasn’t the same as our first year there. We’re trying to keep things as simple as we can for the girls to start and we’ll tweak some things as we go along.”
Senior guard, Kierstan Ransome, is a quick perimeter player who can fill it up from long range. Ransome is one of the returning players who should fit nicely into the up-tempo style. “She’s really trying hard to understand what she needs to do. She asks a lot of questions and is working hard. One of the biggest adjustments for players like her is the fact that you’re not on the court all the time. She’s finding out that if she plays as hard as we want, she needs a break. She may not get the same minutes, but she’s going to get her numbers.”
A pair of multi-sport standouts — senior Lilian Berry and junior Ellie Cook — should also make an immediate impact.
“We love multi-sport athletes. Those two — Lilian and Ellie — are grinders. They’re going to compete. I love their attitudes. Basketball may not be their primary sport, but they’re going to give us what we need on the court.”
Junior forward Adriana Shields and sophomore Mia Alexander have also adapted quickly to the Gale’s system.
“I knew right away that Adriana would fit right in,” said Gale. “That girl gets after it. She plays really hard. She had 12 offensive rebounds in one of our early games. She is going to be a force on the glass.
“Mia is up from the junior varsity and has been a pleasant surprise,” added Gale. “She’s our second point guard. She gets after it defensively.”
One of the misconceptions about the system is that many feel like the team doesn’t play defense. The Indians are going to play defense, they just play it in a different way.
“So far, we’ve forced at least 30 turnovers in every game so we must being playing some defense,” Gale said. “Traditionally, they’re taught to get back on defense, get in the lane and protect the rim. We want to defend and pressure you 94 feet. We’re not as concerned about the paint and protecting the rim. We want to pressure you all over the court.”
The Indians have struggled at the offensive end, but Gale expects to improve as the girls get used to a faster pace. “We’re not overly concerned with shooting percentage, but right now we’re shooting a very low percentage. Once we learn and get more accustomed to playing fast, some of those shots are going to fall.”
The Indians have 13 players on the roster and have played the early games with just 11 available players. Those numbers aren’t ideal for the way Gale wants to play.”
“ This is a good group of girls, but I’d like to have a few more,” Gale said. “Really, 13 is the minimum to make this work the way we want. So when you have 11, girls have to play multiple shifts and that’s not ideal. In the first couple games, we were the team getting tired in the second half when ideally, that should happen to the other team. You work hard in practice, but the only way to really play the way we want is to play games and get in game shape.” Gale explained.