Mike Gale brings up-tempo style of play to Fort Defiance girls basketball program

One of the misconceptions about the system is that many feel like the team doesn’t play defense. The Indians are going to play defense, they just play it in a different way.

“So far, we’ve forced at least 30 turnovers in every game so we must being playing some defense,” Gale said. “Traditionally, they’re taught to get back on defense, get in the lane and protect the rim. We want to defend and pressure you 94 feet. We’re not as concerned about the paint and protecting the rim. We want to pressure you all over the court.”

The Indians have struggled at the offensive end, but Gale expects to improve as the girls get used to a faster pace. “We’re not overly concerned with shooting percentage, but right now we’re shooting a very low percentage. Once we learn and get more accustomed to playing fast, some of those shots are going to fall.”

The Indians have 13 players on the roster and have played the early games with just 11 available players. Those numbers aren’t ideal for the way Gale wants to play.”