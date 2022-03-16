MLB scout Bobby Humphrey says he is 'all in' as Wilson Memorial's softball coach

FISHERSVILLE — Bobby Humphrey is a baseball guy. Always has been.

He played collegiate baseball, coached at the high school level, coached in college, coached in the Valley League. He’s published books on the art of catching. He’s a scout for a Major League baseball organization.

But, several years ago, he took an interest in a similar, but altogether different sport — fastpitch softball.

“One particular parent, along with my wife, were trying to get me interested in coaching softball,” Humphrey said. “I thought, yeah, right. Initially I had no interest.”

Humphrey worked with a few girls at his catching clinics and that piqued his interest in the sport.

“The girls were like a sponge,” Humphrey said. “They wanted to learn. They were so coachable. Girls will run through a wall for you if you gain their trust. I started to develop an interest in learning more about the sport of softball.”

Humphrey started making contacts, researching the sport and going to camps and clinics. He went to Jenny Finch’s camp. He wanted to learn as much about the game as possible.

That initial interest evolved into a burning passion.

Humphrey got involved in travel ball and for the past three-plus years worked as a volunteer coach on the Bridgewater College softball staff.

Recently, Humphrey was named the head varsity softball coach at Wilson Memorial High School and he and his Hornets are gearing up for their first season together.

Wilson seniors Trinity Thomas and Kendall Eavey both said the new coach has hit the ground running.

“Coach is very different,” Thomas said. “There is a lot of structure in the way he does things. It didn’t take long for us to get comfortable with the way he likes things done. I’m the type player that likes to have a plan. I like the structure Coach Humphrey brings.”

Eavey plays in the outfield and is also one of the team’s catchers . It’s a position that Humphrey takes great pride in coaching. He worked with the catchers at Bridgewater and, as noted earlier, he’s penned bocks detailing the nuances of the position. “He definitely knows the game and knows what he’s doing. We’re adjusting to his program, but we’re learning something new every day. Coach works a lot with us 1-on-1. He’s pushing me hard, so that means he sees potential in me to get better.”

Early workouts focused on the fundamentals, but Humphrey is not starting from scratch. He inherited a team with some experience and some talent.

“We’re not building this from the ground up,” Humphrey noted. “We expect to compete and be good.”

Humphrey is also a coach who is not interested in making massive changes all at once. He does want to work on the little things that can make each player better, such as improving their ability to consistently hit the ball hard.

“Hitting a baseball and hitting a softball is not different,” Humphrey explained. “Hitting is different for each individual player. We’re working on our approach to hitting. We work on pitch selection. We want to hit strikes and hit the ball hard. “

As the high school season approached, Thomas and Eavey admitted the players were a little nervous about who might be named the new head coach.

“They could have hired anybody,” said Thomas. “As a senior, it’s my last season. There was a lot of anxiety. I’m thankful the administration hired a coach who knows the game and really cares about the sport and his players.”

While softball will be the focus for Humphrey this spring, he’s not given up on baseball.

“I still love baseball. I’m still going to do my scouting,” Humphrey said. “As far as coaching, I’m all in with softball.”