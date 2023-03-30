FISHERSVILLE — For much of his life, Ryan Byrd considered the Wilson Memorial Green Hornets his biggest rival.

Now, the Augusta County native will helm the Hornets football team, as the school announced he would replace Drew Bugden as head football coach earlier this month. Bugden announced his resignation on Jan. 17, citing wanting to spend more time with his family.

“It’s a great honor to be given this opportunity to help lead a great school and community,” Byrd said. “It’s amazing how life works, and to think now I am coaching at a school that I always had considered my biggest rival growing up. I want to thank the administrators at Wilson for trusting in my abilities and vision to help lead this program for the foreseeable future.”

Byrd graduated from Fort Defiance in 2012 and continued to Emory & Henry College, where he played defensive back. After his career at E&H, Byrd joined the coaching staff under Curt Newsome, where he stayed for a year before returning to Fort Defiance to join Dan Rolfe’s staff in 2017.

“It’s all about the kids and helping mold them into young individuals who are and will have a great impact in society,” Byrd said on what he learned under Rolfe. “Coach Rolfe helped me grow as a player and a person by pushing me to get out of my comfort zone. I will always remember that and will do the same with my players and coaches so that nobody in the program gets the sense of being comfortable.”

Most of Byrd’s coaching career thus far focused on the defensive side of the ball. However, with Wilson Memorial, Byrd hopes to bring over what he’s learned to take the Hornets to the next level.

“Whenever there is a coach at any level talking about the defensive side of the ball, I listen,” Byrd said. “I try to act as a sponge and absorb everything. We will have everybody running around and flying to the football. Defensively, we want to put the opposing offensives in difficult situations and try and cause a little chaos.”

Byrd assumes leadership of a Hornets team that enjoyed a successful 2022 campaign under Bugden, going 7-3 and earning a Region 3C berth.

“We have a great coaching staff, and we are going to hold each and every kid accountable to the same standard,” Byrd said of his goal for the season. “We will compete in everything we do and play to high expectations. The best players will play, and the kids who show heart and passion will play.”