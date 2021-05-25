Noah Canterbury leads Buffalo Gap past Staunton in baseball

Staunton — Tuesday night was the Noah Canterbury show, and the Old Dominion signee did not disappoint, leading Buffalo Gap to a 16-0 victory over Staunton in Shenandoah District baseballl action at John Moxie Stadium.

Canterbury started the party with a hustling double knocking in his first two runs in the top of the first.

In the top of the second inning, Canterbury hit a 2-0 pitch deep to right field for a three-run homer to put the game out of reach.

In the top of the third inning, the future Monarch hit a bases loaded double to left-center topping off a strong performance at the plate.

Younger brother Micah Canterbury finished with two hits and three RBIs for the Bison.

