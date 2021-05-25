 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Noah Canterbury leads Buffalo Gap past Staunton in baseball
0 comments

Noah Canterbury leads Buffalo Gap past Staunton in baseball

{{featured_button_text}}

Staunton — Tuesday night was the Noah Canterbury show, and the Old Dominion signee did not disappoint, leading Buffalo Gap to a 16-0 victory over Staunton in Shenandoah District baseballl action at John Moxie Stadium.

Canterbury started the party with a hustling double knocking in his first two runs in the top of the first.

In the top of the second inning, Canterbury hit a 2-0 pitch deep to right field for a three-run homer to put the game out of reach.

In the top of the third inning, the future Monarch hit a bases loaded double to left-center topping off a strong performance at the plate.

Younger brother Micah Canterbury finished with two hits and three RBIs for the Bison.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Are Aaron Rodgers' issues with the Packers personal?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert