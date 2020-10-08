Officials cancel upcoming Rock the Ribbon

The 2021 Rock the Ribbon Roundball Shootout has fallen victim to the pandemic.

The event scheduled for Jan. 8-9 at Rockbridge County High School has been canceled over concerns about COVID-19. The hoopfest to raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life was going into its eighth year.

Rockbridge County athletic director Mike Gale said he and the event organizers had cut the two-day event, which usually features 11 or 12 games, back to one day and four or five games, but just didn’t feel comfortable trying to pull it off.

“It was an extremely hard decision to make,” Gale said. “We waited as long as we could. We knew schools were trying to get their schedules lined up. In the end, we deemed it just wasn’t doable.”

Gale, who was recently named the boys basketball head coach for the Wildcats, added one of the many obstacles the event faced was the fact they would end up turning fans away because the current capacity restriction is 250, and that number includes players, coaches, referees and game support staffs before fans are even factored into the 250 count.