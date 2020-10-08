Officials cancel upcoming Rock the Ribbon

The 2021 Rock the Ribbon Roundball Shootout has fallen victim to the pandemic.
The event scheduled for Jan. 8-9 at Rockbridge County High School has been canceled over concerns about COVID-19. The hoopfest to raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life was going into its eighth year.
Rockbridge County athletic director Mike Gale said he and the event organizers had cut the two-day event, which usually features 11 or 12 games, back to one day and four or five games, but just didn’t feel comfortable trying to pull it off.
“It was an extremely hard decision to make,” Gale said. “We waited as long as we could. We knew schools were trying to get their schedules lined up. In the end, we deemed it just wasn’t doable.”
Gale, who was recently named the boys basketball head coach for the Wildcats, added one of the many obstacles the event faced was the fact they would end up turning fans away because the current capacity restriction is 250, and that number includes players, coaches, referees and game support staffs before fans are even factored into the 250 count.
“Turning fans away from a fundraiser isn’t a good idea at all,” he said. “A lot of fans come for a full day of basketball, and clearing the gym after every game wasn’t feasible. We just had to move on, and we are looking forward to resuming in 2022. Hopefully by then we will have returned to some sense of normality.”
The event, besides featuring local teams also had national powers coming in, including Oak Hill Academy, raised more than $80,000 in its first seven years.
The Stuarts Draft and Staunton boys were scheduled to once again play in the canceled event.
The Cougars, who will be under new head coach Brad DeWitt after Gale departed for Rockbridge County, had been pitted against Alleghany County. Draft athletic director Steve Hartley said the two schools will play a regular-season game likely on the same Jan. 9 date.
“I’m sorry for the tournament having to be canceled,” Hartley said. “But I would definitely still support the cause with a donation.”
The Storm was to renew its long rivalry against Martinsville. The Bulldogs have beaten Staunton/Robert E. Lee all three times the old rivals have met in the Rock the Ribbon. All told, Staunton is winless in four appearances, including a 66-59 loss to Spotswood in 2018.
“The event was canceled for obvious reasons, but we plan on playing there in 2022,” Staunton athletic director David Tibbs said. “We will be ready to jump right back in. It is a fun event for a great cause. We have been paired with Martinsville because of the historical aspect between the two schools. Martinsville always has a very talented team and it is a good nondistrict game for our kids.”
Tibbs said Fluvanna County will fill the Martinsville spot on the Storm’s 2020-21 schedule.
