Patrick Weller named new boys basketball coach at Riverheads

“There will be more of a learning curve with the system I will be using, but we will get through it and get better each day. It is all about how you finish the season,” he said. “I am not a rookie at this job. I have seen the good, the bad and the ugly over the years. Experience is beneficial.”

Riverheads athletic director Tim Morris is elated to have a Gladiator coaching the Gladiators.

“We are excited to have an alumnae of Riverheads High School taking over the boys basketball program,” he said. “He was an assistant for the last two seasons with Coach Coffey, and under his guidance, we think he will continue the yearly success of the program.”

Coffey is thrilled to see his friend and assistant land the job.

“That was a smart decision by Riverheads,” Coffey said. “Patrick will do a good job. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the program. He knows the kids from being in the school and as an assistant. He will get the pieces where he wants them. The Gladiators are in good hands.”

It may have taken 27 years, but Weller’s dream of coaching the Gladiators is now reality.