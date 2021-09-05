Patrick Weller named new boys basketball coach at Riverheads

GREENVILLE — Riverheads didn’t have to look far for its next boys basketball head coach. The Gladiators simply went one chair over.
Riverheads elevated 1992 school alumnae and assistant coach Patrick Weller to the head job Thursday as the replacement for Chad Coffey.
Coffey, who spent nine seasons coaching the Gladiators, had resigned in early August to become the executive director of the Rockbridge Area Recreational Organization (RARO) located in Lexington.
Weller is certainly no stranger to the head-coaching ranks, having sat in the big chair at Middlesex (two years), Buffalo Gap (four years) and Turner Ashby (three years). He had spent the last two years serving as Coffey’s top assistant.
At Middlesex, Weller’s teams won two district titles and played in the state tournament twice.
Weller, a 1999 graduate of Bridgewater College, was a sophomore when the Eagles advanced to the Division III Sweet 16 and the team captain his senior year as he played for legendary head coach Bill Leatherman. Weller then spent nine seasons as an assistant for Leatherman.
But Weller said the coaching bug bite him before he ever got to Bridgewater.
“It all started falling into place after I graduated from Riverheads,” he said. “In 1993 (boys head coach) Gary Schuler called me about helping him on the bench, and I spent two years working with the boys and girls. I said at the time that my dream job would be the varsity head job at Riverheads.
“Riverheads is my home. The program and community mean a lot to me,” Weller said. “This was the only job that would lure me back into being a head coach again. I had no desire to be a head coach, but because it was Riverheads, that enticed me back.”
Weller, who also coaches the Gladiators’ golf team, emphasized taking the job, despite the allure, wasn’t a split-second decision.
“It was not a decision I made lightly,” he said. “I spent a lot of time praying and talking to my family. I have four children (including twins) and my wife has always been supportive, but being a head coach takes a lot of time away from family. I had to make sure everyone was onboard. It took some time to work through all that and make sure I was 100 percent committed. If I wasn’t 100 percent in my mind, it was no use to take the job.”
Weller is fully aware he’s in charge of a program that always gets late starts for basketball practice because of the tremendous success of Robert Casto’s football dynasty, but he doesn’t mind one bit.
“What football has done for the school is great,” he said. “I am not walking into a situation not knowing that will happen. It is the norm up here and expected to happen every year. I have seen first-hand how to handle the situation with Coach Coffey.”
But Weller did acknowledge this winter’s first practices are likely to be a bit different.
“There will be more of a learning curve with the system I will be using, but we will get through it and get better each day. It is all about how you finish the season,” he said. “I am not a rookie at this job. I have seen the good, the bad and the ugly over the years. Experience is beneficial.”
Riverheads athletic director Tim Morris is elated to have a Gladiator coaching the Gladiators.
“We are excited to have an alumnae of Riverheads High School taking over the boys basketball program,” he said. “He was an assistant for the last two seasons with Coach Coffey, and under his guidance, we think he will continue the yearly success of the program.”
Coffey is thrilled to see his friend and assistant land the job.
“That was a smart decision by Riverheads,” Coffey said. “Patrick will do a good job. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the program. He knows the kids from being in the school and as an assistant. He will get the pieces where he wants them. The Gladiators are in good hands.”
It may have taken 27 years, but Weller’s dream of coaching the Gladiators is now reality.
“When I didn’t get the Bridgewater job when Coach Leatherman retired and then when I left Turner Ashby, [then athletic director and current principal] Matt Stevens reached out both times and told me I always have a place at Riverheads. This is my home and I don’t plan on leaving,” Weller said.