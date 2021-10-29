Perfect match: Riverheads football team ties state record for 45 consecutive wins

GREENVILLE — Phoebus High School, you have company in the Virginia High School League record book.

Riverheads tied the VHSL record for most consecutive football wins Thursday night, picking up the school’s 45th straight victory 56-7 over Staunton High School in Shenandoah District football action.

Cayden Cook-Cash turned four of his 11 touches into touchdowns to lead a balanced Gladiator attack that excelled on offense, defense and special teams.

“I thought our kids played really well,” Riverheads coach Robert Casto said. “Defensively, we were all over the field. Offensively, we ran well. And we blocked well. All in all, for a rainy night, I thought our kids played well. I don’t know that we’re where we need to be, but we’re heading in the right direction. We just go out and play. It (the streak) is not something we talk about or concentrate on. The streak is going to an end at some point. We hope it’s not this week.”

Riverheads last lost a game in 2018 against East Rockingham. The VHSL differentiates between most consecutive wins and longest unbeaten streak.

The now defunct Lane High School out of Charlottesville holds the state record with 53 games without a loss. Lane High School had two ties in its streak, accounting for the difference.