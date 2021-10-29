Perfect match: Riverheads football team ties state record for 45 consecutive wins

GREENVILLE — Phoebus High School, you have company in the Virginia High School League record book.
Riverheads tied the VHSL record for most consecutive football wins Thursday night, picking up the school’s 45th straight victory 56-7 over Staunton High School in Shenandoah District football action.
Cayden Cook-Cash turned four of his 11 touches into touchdowns to lead a balanced Gladiator attack that excelled on offense, defense and special teams.
“I thought our kids played really well,” Riverheads coach Robert Casto said. “Defensively, we were all over the field. Offensively, we ran well. And we blocked well. All in all, for a rainy night, I thought our kids played well. I don’t know that we’re where we need to be, but we’re heading in the right direction. We just go out and play. It (the streak) is not something we talk about or concentrate on. The streak is going to an end at some point. We hope it’s not this week.”
Riverheads last lost a game in 2018 against East Rockingham. The VHSL differentiates between most consecutive wins and longest unbeaten streak.
The now defunct Lane High School out of Charlottesville holds the state record with 53 games without a loss. Lane High School had two ties in its streak, accounting for the difference.
Phoebus set the winning streak record between 2008 to 2011, with former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd being one the notables during that run. Phoebus broke the 40-game winning streak set by Hampton High School, which featured state football legend Ronald Curry from 1995 through 1997.
Shortly after the fireworks went off before opening kickoff, Cook-Cash added some fireworks of his own, returning a Staunton punt 55 yards for a score.
Luke Bryant, Cole Burton, Cook-Cash and Adam Miller would all add offensive running scores in the first half before Cook-Cash ran back a second punt return 53 yards in the final minutes of the first half.
Cook-Cash added a second offensive touchdown in the third quarter, and David Alston capped the Gladiator scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth.
For the contest, Riverheads finished with 395 of its 424 total offensive yards on the ground.
Staunton, conversely, finished 112 of its 126 yards through the air. The Storm scored on an 89-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Walker Darby to Andre Johnson in the fourth quarter.
Staunton football coach Jacob Phillips was proud of the way his injury-depleted team competed on Thursday night.
“Riverheads is a class act with a solid football team,” Phillips said afterward. “I’m just glad our guys stepped up and battled. I commend our guys that were here.”
RIVERHEADS 56, STAUNTON 7
STAUNTON 0 0 0 7 — 7
RIVERHEADS 14 28 7 7 — 56
First Quarter
R – Cook-Cash 55 punt return. Robson kick
R – Bryant 2 run. Robson kick
Second Quarter
R – Burton 5 run. Robson kick
R – Cook-Cash 13 run. Robson kick
R – Miller 4 run. Robson kick
R – Cook-Cash 53 punt return. Robson kick
Third Quarter
R – Cook-Cash 18 run. Robson kick
Fourth Quarter
S – Johnson 89 pass from Darby. Miguel kick
R – Austin 1 run. Robson kick