FISHERSVILLE — Despite being smaller than many other schools in their class, the Wilson Memorial Green Hornets enjoyed significant success during the 2022-23 athletic year.

Four Shenandoah District titles highlighted the spring season, and programs with history reemerged as contenders in the fall.

“We’re pretty proud of what we’ve accomplished,” Wilson Memorial athletic director Craig Flesher said. “Sometimes it’s easy to forget that we’re competing in the 3A division. We’re one of the smallest 3A schools in the state, but we certainly have the numbers to be there. For our kids from a small community in Fishersville and Crimora to have the success they did is pretty remarkable.”

From stellar individual performances to lengthy playoff runs, here are the moments to remember from Wilson athletics in the 2022-23 school year.

Perfect regular season for girls soccer

After beginning the year with a draw against Turner Ashby, the Wilson Memorial girls soccer team rattled off nine straight wins before playing to another draw. The Hornets dominated defensively throughout the season, preventing their opponents from scoring in 16 games on the way to Shenandoah District and Region 3C championships.

“We thought if we could score one goal in every game, we’d have a good chance to win,” Flesher said.

The Hornets’ season ultimately ended in the Class 3 state semifinals with a loss to Lafayette, but not before Wilson showed what it was made of with a convincing 2-0 win over Magna Vista in the opening round of the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.

A successful final season under Bugden

The Hornets opened the 2022-23 football season with a 5-1 record, including wins over district opponents Waynesboro and Fort Defiance. The Hornets cooled off a bit toward the end the season but still finished with an impressive 7-3 regular season record. The season ended up being a last hurrah for head coach Drew Bugden, who resigned following the season to spend more time with his family.

“He’s a Wilson guy, so when we hired him, we thought we had an opportunity to have a good coach because he knows what it means to be a Hornet,” Flesher said of Bugden.

Irving throws a perfect game

A district player of the year in baseball and basketball during his high school career, Finn Irving enjoyed significant success at Wilson Memorial. Perhaps the pinnacle of that success came on April 27, when the Hornets’ baseball team faced Staunton on the diamond.

Irving struck out 12 batters and allowed no hits or baserunners in the five-inning contest, hurling only the second perfect game in school history. Irving played a pivotal role for a Hornets team that captured the district title and finished 17-5.

“Certainly, both [the baseball and basketball] teams would not have been nearly as successful without him on them,” Flesher said.

Reason to cheer

After winning two straight state titles in 2013 and 2014, the Wilson competition cheer team looked like it could potentially build a dynasty. Instead, the Hornets entered a drought period for the program.

In 2022, Wilson returned to an elite level. The Hornets finished third in the district meet but rebounded to capture the Region 3C title and reach states for the first time since winning that 2014 title. At the state meet, Wilson gave a stellar first performance to reach the final four.

“We’re extremely proud of them,” Wilson head coach Tara Wagoner said at the time.

Spring success

To go along with the success of the girls soccer team, the Wilson boys soccer, baseball and boys tennis teams all captured Shenandoah District crowns.