Prep Baseball: Jacob Barker's two-run triple leads Waynesboro past Staunton

STAUNTON — Jacob Barker's two-run triple in the top of the sixth inning snapped a 5-5 tie and Andrew Gregory blanked Staunton over the final four innings Friday to lift the Waynesboro Little Giants to a 7-5 victory at John Moxie Stadium.

The Little Giants jumped on the Storm early with four runs in the first inning. Ty Lafferty led off the game with a base hit and stole second. With two outs, Ian Johnson walked to keep the innng alive A wild pitch put runners at second third and another wild pitch on ball four to Zachery Coburn allowed Lafferty to score the first run of the game. With runners on the corners, Coburn stole second before Barker singled through the right side of the infield to chase home two runs for a 3-0 Little Giants' lead. Barker then stole second and scored on Taylin Henderson's single to right, staking Waynesboro to a quick 4-0 advantage.

Staunton responded, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first. With one out, Hayden Emgleman singled and stole second. Engleman scored on Xavier Moore's base hit to put the Storm on the board. Mason Luck followed with a double to the left-center gap, scoring another run to triim the margin to 4-2.