Prep Baseball: Jacob Barker's two-run triple leads Waynesboro past Staunton

STAUNTON — Jacob Barker's two-run triple in the top of the sixth inning snapped a 5-5 tie and Andrew Gregory blanked Staunton over the final four innings Friday to lift the Waynesboro Little Giants to a 7-5 victory at John Moxie Stadium.
The Little Giants jumped on the Storm early with four runs in the first inning. Ty Lafferty led off the game with a base hit and stole second. With two outs, Ian Johnson walked to keep the innng alive A wild pitch put runners at second third and another wild pitch on ball four to Zachery Coburn allowed Lafferty to score the first run of the game. With runners on the corners, Coburn stole second before Barker singled through the right side of the infield to chase home two runs for a 3-0 Little Giants' lead. Barker then stole second and scored on Taylin Henderson's single to right, staking Waynesboro to a quick 4-0 advantage.
Staunton responded, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first. With one out, Hayden Emgleman singled and stole second. Engleman scored on Xavier Moore's base hit to put the Storm on the board. Mason Luck followed with a double to the left-center gap, scoring another run to triim the margin to 4-2.
Staunton stormed ahead with three runs in the third inning. Jerrod Madows led off with a walk, stole second and then moved to third when Moore was safe on an error. Luck then walked and Meadows scored when ball four went to the backstop, cutting the Little Giants' lead to 4-3. A passed ball moved runners to second and third and Rik'Avian Carey followed with a sacrifice fly to left, tying the score at 4-4. After Aaron Neil walked, Nathan Byrnes scored Luck with a sac fly to right, giving the home team a 5-4 lead.
Waynesboro tied the score in the top of the fourth inning. Jacob Daniel and Lafferty walked to put two runners on and Daniel scored on Dylan Dritzer's single up the middle, knotting the game at five runs apiece.
The Little Giants had two runners on in the sixth as Critzer and Coburn were both hit by a pitch. With two outs, Barker lined an opposite-field triple into the rightfield corner, chasing home the go-ahead runs for Waynesboro.
Gregory entered the game for Waynesboro with the bases loaded and no outs in the third and did allow the two sacrifice flies with both runs being charged to Little Giants' starting pitcher Jackson Sherman. Grogory worked five innings and was charged with no runs while allowing just two base hits - a sixth-inning double to Byrnes and a seventh-inning single to Meadows. Gregory struck out three batters and walked two.
Waynesboro finished the contest with 10 base hits with Lafferty and Barker leading the offense. Lafferty was 3-for-4 at the plate and Barker added two hits and four RBIs.
After the shaky first inning, Staunton starter Job Harrell putched two scoreless innings. Kadin Swisher pitched the final four innings and took the loss. Swisher allowed three runs on six hits.
WAYNESBORO 7, STAUNTON 7
WAYNESBORO 400 102 0 — 7 10 2