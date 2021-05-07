Prep Softball: Freshmen pitchers Kaitlin Frenger, Jakiah Tucker lead Waynesboro past Staunton

STAUNTON — Waynesboro softball coach Neil Truxell had been preaching patience to his young softball team.

The preaching and the patience both paid off Friday night.

The Little Giants’ restraint at the plate helped the team to a 14-0 win over Staunton in nondistrict softball action.

“The girls played together today,” Truxell said. “What we really worked on yesterday was the pitch selection. We were swinging at stuff we had no business swinging at. Today, they kind of settled down and understood what we’ve been working on. It turned out well.”

For Staunton, it was just one of those games were nothing went right.

“Tough loss,” Staunton coach Donta Robinson said. “I really don’t have words to put to that. It’s just a tough loss. We didn’t help matters by making the mistakes we did, and not being fundamentally sound. We had passed balls, wild pitches and throwing errors. Today, Waynesboro was just the better team.”

Outside of a two-run single by Leyla Allen, Waynesboro’s runs came in unspectacular ways. The Little Giants waited patiently at the plate, loaded the bases, and scored on passed balls and throwing errors.