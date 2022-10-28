QB Aidan Podgroski leads Wilson Memorial football team past Buffalo Gap

BUFFALO GAP — Wilson quarterback Aidan Podgroski passed for three touchdown passes Friday night and teammate Brayden Tyree found the end zone three times as the Hornets' offense rolled up more than 400 yards of total offense in a 42-20 Shenandoah District victory at Buffalo Gap.

Podgorski completed 14-of-19 passes for 211 yards, but the Wilson offense was far from one dimensional as running back Tyree paced a punishing ground game with 171 yards on just 16 carries.

Wilson finished with 445 yards total offense — 211 in the air and 234 on the ground.

"Aidan did a good job tonight. He looked good throwing the football and he's got a good connection with (Blake) Rodgers," said Wilson had coach Drew Bugden. "Tyree, if he got any kind of opening, he's a dangerous back."

After losing a tough road game to Stuarts Draft a week ago, Wilson Memorial had a reached a crossroads in its 2022 season.

"We told the guys they could finish 5-5, or they could make the choice to fight and finish the season strong," Bugden added. "The coaches, we were all over them this week. That team (Buffalo Gap) is really good. Our effort tonight was incredible. We played four quarters of winning football. I knew we could do this. It's a testament to the hard work our team continues to put in. "

After stopping Gap on the opening series of the game, Wilson scored on its first possession. Ronin Tabler ripped off a 45-yard run to move the Hornets to the Bison 34-yard line. Podgorski capped the 80-yard drive with a 32-yard TD pass to Rodgers with 6:44 left in the opening quarter. Angello Correa added the first of his six successful extra points for a 7-0 Wilson lead.

It didn't take Gap long to answer as Blake Robertson returned the ensuing kickoff 85-yards for a touchdown to trim Wilson's lead to 7-6. The run for two points failed.

Wilson started its next possession at midfield and Tyree did all the work. After gaining 15 yards to the Gap 32, Tyree finished the drive with a 32-yard run for a 14-6 Wilson lead.

Following another Gap punt, the Hornets were back in business, starting from their own 38-yard line. Podgroski picked up all 62 yards through the air on three straight completions. A 23-yard pass to Jace Divis moved the ball into Bison territory and a 21-yard hook-up with Rodgers gave Wilson a first down at the Gap 12. The Wilson QB hit Tyree with a 12-yard scoring pass, giving Wilson a 21-6 advantage with less than a minute left in the first quarter.

Wilson forced another Gap punt on the next series, but the Bison pinned the Hornets deep as the punt rolled dead at the Wilson 7. A 20-yard pass to Ryan Mundie, a 15-yard completion to Tyree and a 12-yard run by Mundie moved Wilson past midfield at the Gap 44. Tyree capped the 93-yard drive with a 37-yard scoring run, making the score 28-6.

Gap's defense forced a turnover late in the half and gained possession on the Bison 35. The Bison then reached into their bag of tricks, pulling out the flea-flicker on the next play. Wide-receiver Luke Tinsley took the pitch on an end-around and then lofted a pass to Robertson for a 46-yard gain to the Wilson 16-yard line. Dylan Alphin scored on a 5-yard run and Alphin added the two-point conversion to pull Gap to within 28-14 with just 1:10 remaining in the first half.

That proved to be more than enough time for Wilson as Tyree turned the corner and raced down the sideline before being nudged out of bounds at the Gap 3-yard line. Mundie scored on the next play, giving Wilson a 35-14 halftime lead.

Wilson put the game away midway through the third quarter when Podgorski hit Rodgers in stride with a deep ball for a 62-yard TD pass, making the score 42-14. Rodgers caught six passes on the night for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bison answered with a long scoring drive, covering 70 yards on 11 plays. Gap quarterback Micah Canterbury found Tinsley in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard TD pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. The conversion run failed and that ended the scoring as Wilson finished with the 42-20 victory.

The victory for the Hornets, now 6-3 on the season, sets up a huge game next Friday against the 7-2 Staunton Strom.

"I've watched Staunton on film. They're very good," Bugden said. "It's going to a battle with playoff seeding on the line."

WILSON MEMORIAL 42, BUFFALO GAP 20

WILSON MEMORIAL 21 14 7 0 — 42

BUFFALO GAP 6 8 0 6 — 20

FIRST QUARTER

W - Rodgers 32 pass from Podgorski (Correa kick)

BG - Robertson 85 kickoff return (run failed)

W - Tyree 32 run (Correa kick)

W - Tyree 12 pass from Podgorski (Correa kick)

SECOND QUARTER

W - Tyree 37 run (Correa kick)

BG - Alphin 5 run (Alphin run)

W - Mundie 3 run (Correa kick)

THIRD QUARTER

W - Rodgers 62 pass from Podgorski (Correa kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

BG - Tinsley 7 pass from Canterbury (run failed)