Quick lead propels Waynesboro football team to road win over Spotswood

PENN LAIRD — Waynesboro sophomore Emerson Miller had had his first career interception Friday night.
It wasn’t his biggest play.
Little Giants quarterback Blake Jones found Miller for a 34-yard touchdown pass that proved to be the proverbial nail in the coffin.
Waynesboro got up big early, and then held on late for a 38-27 nondistrict football win at Spotswood.
“It was a great team win,” Little Giant coach Brandon Jarvis said. “I told the guys that they did a great job of playing the next play. Spotswood kept swinging. We got up early on them, but Spotswood had the momentum at the end of the (first) half and end of the game, but I thought we did a good job of offense and defense countering each other.
“If our offense struggled, our defense would come up with a big stop. If the defense struggled, the offense came up with a big score. It was a great team win.”
The Little Giants scored the first 17 points of the game on a 40-yard Caleb Palacios Aguilera field goal, and Ryan Barbour touchdown runs of 12 and nine yards. While Waynesboro’s offense was putting up points, the defense was forcing turnovers. The first of the three Little Giant take-aways set up the first of Barbour’s three touchdowns.
Spotswood’s offense showed signs of life in the final minute of the first half when freshman quarterback Camden Langridge found wideout Aiden Grefe for a 54-yard touchdown pass.
Waynesboro answered on its first drive of the second half. After Jones found Evan Sites for a 33-yard pass play, Jones scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper. The Little Giants increased the lead to 25 points on the first play of the fourth quarter, as a 2-yard run by Barbour put Waynesboro up 31-6.
Spotswood, however, was not done.
Langridge found Grefe again, this time on a 34-yard touchdown strike off of a slant play. Trailblazer running Noah Burtner scored on a 12-yard run, and Spotswood suddenly had all of the moment in the fourth quarter.
However, Waynesboro stayed on the attack, and Miller’s score late in the fourth proved to be the momentum killer.
“I caught the ball, the receivers made some blocks, and their safety couldn’t get there quick enough,” Miller said of his first career touchdown. “It’s amazing. It was exciting.”
Langridge would find Grefe for a third passing touchdown — the final one for 51 yards — but it was too little, too late as Jones came in immediately afterward and put Waynesboro’s offense into the victory formation.
WAYNESBORO 38, SPOTSWOOD 27
WAYNESBORO 10 7 7 14 — 38
SPOTSWOOD 0 6 0 21 — 27
First Quarter
W – Palicios Aguilera 40 field goal
W – Barbour 9 run. Palicios Aguilera kick
Second Quarter
W – Barbour 12 run. Palicios Aguilera kick
S – Grefe 54 pass from Langridge. Kick blocked
Third Quarter
W – Jones 1 run. Palicios Aguilera kick.
Fourth Quarter
W – Barbour 2 run
S – Grefe 34 pass from Langridge. Peters kick
S – Burtner 12 run. Peters kick
W – Miller 34 pass from Jones. Palicios Aguilera kick
S – Grefe 51 pass from Langridge. Peters kick