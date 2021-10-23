Quick lead propels Waynesboro football team to road win over Spotswood

PENN LAIRD — Waynesboro sophomore Emerson Miller had had his first career interception Friday night.

It wasn’t his biggest play.

Little Giants quarterback Blake Jones found Miller for a 34-yard touchdown pass that proved to be the proverbial nail in the coffin.

Waynesboro got up big early, and then held on late for a 38-27 nondistrict football win at Spotswood.

“It was a great team win,” Little Giant coach Brandon Jarvis said. “I told the guys that they did a great job of playing the next play. Spotswood kept swinging. We got up early on them, but Spotswood had the momentum at the end of the (first) half and end of the game, but I thought we did a good job of offense and defense countering each other.

“If our offense struggled, our defense would come up with a big stop. If the defense struggled, the offense came up with a big score. It was a great team win.”

The Little Giants scored the first 17 points of the game on a 40-yard Caleb Palacios Aguilera field goal, and Ryan Barbour touchdown runs of 12 and nine yards. While Waynesboro’s offense was putting up points, the defense was forcing turnovers. The first of the three Little Giant take-aways set up the first of Barbour’s three touchdowns.