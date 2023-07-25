Editor's Note Over the next week, The News Virginian will continue to look back at how each local school fared during the 2022-23 athletic year. Today: Stuarts Draft. Still to come: Staunton and Buffalo Gap.

STUARTS DRAFT — From state title winners to former standouts excelling at the next level, Stuarts Draft fans stayed entertained during the sports season.

Here are the highlights from the 2022-23 athletic year for the Cougars:

Competition Cheer

continues to build its dynastyAfter slightly faltering in the first round of the state cheer meet, the Cougars knew they needed to improve their performance if they wanted to pick up their fifth state championship in six years.

The team answered the call, rattling off a performance that improved its score by 30.5 points. The Cougars embraced each other after the winning routine, knowing they’d accomplished their goal of a fifth state championship.

“This program has grown, and I’m so proud of all the athletes who have come through Draft,” Stuarts Draft coach Tammy Carter said at the time. “We have been very blessed to have very talented athletes, great coaches, and a great school to support us. To go home with number five is just unbelievable.”

Callo, Mikolay win state titles in track

Anna Callo earned a pair of state titles for the school in 2023. In indoor track, Callo launched herself to an 11-foot pole vault, good enough for her first state championship. She also captured the crown at the outdoor state meet with a vault just over 10 feet.

Abby Mikolay hurled a throw 36 feet, 6 inches to capture a state title in the shot put during the indoor season. It was the second state championship of the senior’s career.

Draft alumni shine in college

Former Stuarts Draft standout Aaron Nice made his mark on the Bridgewater College football program as a freshman. The former all-state performer recorded 6.5 sacks in a game against Guilford College in November to set an Old Dominion Athletic Conference record. Nice finished the year with 10 sacks.

Football team sees success

The Cougars continued their tradition of success on the gridiron, recording an 8-4 season. Quarterback Landon Graber scored four touchdowns, three rushing and one through the air, to propel Stuarts Draft to a 35-14 win over Clarke County in the opening round of the Region 2B playoffs.

The Cougars’ season ended in its next game against Strasburg, but head coach Nathan Floyd praised his seniors at the time and hoped their energy would carry over into future seasons.

“This group of seniors competed,” Floyd said. “They’re a talented group; they play different sports. The thing about them is no matter what we asked them to do; they did it willingly. I hope the underclassmen picked up on that. They were more about the team than the individual.”