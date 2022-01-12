Red-hot Buffalo Gap boys basketball team blows past Nelson County

BUFFALO GAP — Surging Buffalo Gap notched its ninth win of the season Wednesday night after the Bison crushed the Nelson County Governors 53-33 in nondistrict boys basketball.

The Bison, who have won seven of their last eight games, avenged an earlier 44-41 loss to Nelson County in Lovingston.

Gap blew out to a 17-6 advantage after the first quarter behind four 3-pointers and never looked back. Curtis Lowe drilled a pair of 3s in the opening period, while Bennett Bowers had five points, including a triple.

After leading 25-16 at halftime, Gap made sure the Governors didn’t stage a second-half rally by outscoring the visitors 28-17.

Bowers and Jackson Ingram each scored 16 points for the Bison. Ingram drilled four 3-pointers and Bowers netted three. Micah Canterbury added 10 points and Lowe had eight.

Gap (8-3) returns to action Monday for a makeup game at Stuarts Draft.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.