Red-hot Buffalo Gap boys basketball team blows past Nelson County

BUFFALO GAP — Surging Buffalo Gap notched its ninth win of the season Wednesday night after the Bison crushed the Nelson County Governors 53-33 in nondistrict boys basketball.
The Bison, who have won seven of their last eight games, avenged an earlier 44-41 loss to Nelson County in Lovingston.
Gap blew out to a 17-6 advantage after the first quarter behind four 3-pointers and never looked back. Curtis Lowe drilled a pair of 3s in the opening period, while Bennett Bowers had five points, including a triple.
After leading 25-16 at halftime, Gap made sure the Governors didn’t stage a second-half rally by outscoring the visitors 28-17.
Bowers and Jackson Ingram each scored 16 points for the Bison. Ingram drilled four 3-pointers and Bowers netted three. Micah Canterbury added 10 points and Lowe had eight.
Gap (8-3) returns to action Monday for a makeup game at Stuarts Draft.