Ridgeview Christian boys basketball team charges into VACA state semifinals

ROCKY MOUNT — Ridgeview Christian unleashed a timely scoring assault Tuesday night as the Crusaders routed Christian Heritage 80-55 in the quarterfinals of the VACA boys basketball state tournament.
Levi Nice sparked the scoring blitz with 29 points, while Ethan Perdew went crazy from downtown, hitting seven 3-pointers for 21 points. Isaac Nice and Matthew Elijah each contributed 12.
The victory propels the Crusaders into Friday’s state semifinals, which will be played at Timberlake Christian. Ridgeview Christian has local rival Grace Christian waiting in the semifinals for a fourth meeting this season. The Warriors advanced by dominating Faith Christian-Roanoke 70-51.