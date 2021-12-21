Ridgeview Christian boys basketball team comes up short

 Skip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

ROCKY MOUNT — Ridgeview Christian’s boys basketball team came out on the wrong side of a 56-51 score to Heritage Christian Academy on Tuesday night in nondistrict play.

Levi Nice led the Crusaders (1-4) with 23 points, while Isaac Nice added 11.

The two teams have a rematch Tuesday in Stuarts Draft.

