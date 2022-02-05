Ridgeview Christian boys basketball team falls to Regents School

STUARTS DRAFT — Regents School remained unbeaten Saturday night after the Lions knocked off the Ridgeview Christian Crusaders 56-40 in a nondistrict boys basketball makeup game.
Regents School is the defending VACA state champion.
For the Crusaders, Levi Nice scored a game-high 23 points.
Ridgeview Christian (4-7, 3-2) has a key VACA Central District battle Tuesday at rival Grace Christian that will determine the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds for the upcoming North Region tournament.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today