BOYS BASKETBALL

Ridgeview Christian boys basketball team falls to Regents School

  • 0

STUARTS DRAFT — Regents School remained unbeaten Saturday night after the Lions knocked off the Ridgeview Christian Crusaders 56-40 in a nondistrict boys basketball makeup game.

Regents School is the defending VACA state champion.

For the Crusaders, Levi Nice scored a game-high 23 points.

Ridgeview Christian (4-7, 3-2) has a key VACA Central District battle Tuesday at rival Grace Christian that will determine the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds for the upcoming North Region tournament.

