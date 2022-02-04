 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP BASKETBALL

Ridgeview Christian boys basketball team romps; girls come up short

  • 0

STAUNTON — Ridgeview Christian split a pair of VACA Central District games Friday night against Blue Ridge Christian in action at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind’s Lewellyn gym.

The boys rolled to a 53-38 victory, while the girls fell 50-42.

Levi Nice sparked the Crusaders with 19 points and Isaac Nice tallied 14.

For the girls, Graycee McClure led the way with 14 points, while Kaylynn Woody contributed 10.

Both Ridgeview Christian teams are back on the court Monday for a trip to Fresta Valley Christian.

0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert