Ridgeview Christian boys basketball team romps; girls come up short

STAUNTON — Ridgeview Christian split a pair of VACA Central District games Friday night against Blue Ridge Christian in action at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind’s Lewellyn gym.
The boys rolled to a 53-38 victory, while the girls fell 50-42.
Levi Nice sparked the Crusaders with 19 points and Isaac Nice tallied 14.
For the girls, Graycee McClure led the way with 14 points, while Kaylynn Woody contributed 10.
Both Ridgeview Christian teams are back on the court Monday for a trip to Fresta Valley Christian.
News Virginian Staff Reports
