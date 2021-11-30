 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ridgeview Christian boys, girls basketball teams drop season openers
0 comments
PREP BASKETBALL

Ridgeview Christian boys, girls basketball teams drop season openers

{{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE — Ridgeview Christian’s boys and girls basketball teams came out on the short end to Roanoke Valley Christian in the nondistrict season openers for the Crusaders.

The boys dropped a 52-47 decision, while the girls fell 53-45.

Levi Nice topped the Ridgeview boys with 26 points and Matthew Rogers tallied 10.

In the girls game, Corrine Corbin led the way for the Crusaders with 13 points, while Alexa Glover added 11 and Graycee McClure 10.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert