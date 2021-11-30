Ridgeview Christian boys, girls basketball teams drop season openers

ROANOKE — Ridgeview Christian’s boys and girls basketball teams came out on the short end to Roanoke Valley Christian in the nondistrict season openers for the Crusaders.
The boys dropped a 52-47 decision, while the girls fell 53-45.
Levi Nice topped the Ridgeview boys with 26 points and Matthew Rogers tallied 10.
In the girls game, Corrine Corbin led the way for the Crusaders with 13 points, while Alexa Glover added 11 and Graycee McClure 10.
