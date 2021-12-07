 Skip to main content
Ridgeview Christian boys, girls basketball teams fall to Regents School
PREP BASKETBALL

Ridgeview Christian boys, girls basketball teams fall to Regents School

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Ridgeview Christian’s boys and girls basketball teams suffered losses Tuesday night to Regents School in VACA action.

The boys lost 68-43 to the Lions, who are the defending VACA state champion, while the girls fell 28-23.

Levi Nice led the Crusaders (0-2, 0-1) with 15 points. Quinton Renigar topped Regents School with a game-high 26.

For the Crusader girls (0-2, 0-1), Graycee McClure had six points. Regan Smith led Regents School with 10.

Both Ridgeview teams are idle until Monday when they host United Christian Academy.

