Ridgeview Christian boys, girls basketball teams fall to Regents School

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Ridgeview Christian’s boys and girls basketball teams suffered losses Tuesday night to Regents School in VACA action.
The boys lost 68-43 to the Lions, who are the defending VACA state champion, while the girls fell 28-23.
Levi Nice led the Crusaders (0-2, 0-1) with 15 points. Quinton Renigar topped Regents School with a game-high 26.
For the Crusader girls (0-2, 0-1), Graycee McClure had six points. Regan Smith led Regents School with 10.
Both Ridgeview teams are idle until Monday when they host United Christian Academy.
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
