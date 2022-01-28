Ridgeview Christian boys, girls basketball teams split with Blue Ridge Christian

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian earned a split against Blue Ridge Christian on Thursday night in VACA Central District play.
The boys came away with a 61-48 victory, while the girls fell 63-33.
Levi Nice led the Crusaders with 20 points and Isaac Nice tallied 18.
For the Ridgeview girls, Graycee McClure led the way with seven points.
Ridgeview Christian celebrates its homecoming Friday with the boys battling Dayspring Christian. Both teams are home Monday for a visit from Regents School.
