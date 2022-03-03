Ridgeview Christian boys, girls basketball teams win openers at NCSAA tourney

MOUNT VERNON, OHIO — Ridgeview Christian’s boys and girls got off to strong starts Thursday at the three-day National Christian School Athletic Association (NCSAA) national tournament played at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

The Crusader boys routed Heartland Christian out of Belton, Missouri, 68-38. Levi Nice led the assault with 18 points, while Ethan Perdew and Nathan Romanin each tallied nine.

On the girls side, the Crusaders escaped Cumberland Christian Home Educators from Somerset, Kentucky, 39-37. Corrin Corbin topped Ridgeview Christian with 10 points, while Kaylynn Woody contributed nine.

Both teams are back on the court Friday. The boys play Lee Park Prep from North Carolina at noon, while the girls battle Cornerstone Christian from New York.