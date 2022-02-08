Ridgeview Christian boys, girls sweep Grace Christian in basketball

STAUNTON — Ridgeview Christian pulled off a rare feat Tuesday night as the Crusaders went on the road and swept rival Grace Christian in a VACA Central District boys and girls basketball doubleheader.

It had been a few years since Ridgeview Christian rolled out of Staunton with a pair of victories in its pocket.

The boys cruised to a dominating 64-47 victory, while the girls won in heart-stopping fashion, 41-40, on Emma Walters’ buzzer-beating field goal to hand Grace Christian its first district loss.

Levi Nice sparked the Crusaders with 18 points. Davis Reid topped the Warriors with 11.

The victory earned Ridgeview Christian a first-round bye and the No. 2 seed in next week’s VACA North Region tournament. Grace Christian is the No. 3 seed and also receives a bye into the semifinals. The semifinals, consolation and championship games are Feb. 18-19 at Ridgeview Christian.

In the thrilling girls contest, Alexa Glover paced the Crusaders with 11 points. Aubrey Greenmun had 18 points, 16 rebounds and six steals for the Warriors.

Ridgeview’s girls begin tournament play 5:30 p.m. Monday at Fresta Valley Christian, while Grace receives a bye. The final two days of the girls tournament will also be played at Ridgeview Christian.

The Crusaders wrap up their regular season at home Friday against Temple Christian. The Warriors are finished until they start tournament play Feb. 18.

