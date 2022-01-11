Ridgeview Christian girls basketball team comes up short

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian started off 2022 on a down note Tuesday as the Crusaders fell 49-44 to Roanoke Valley Christian in nondistrict girls basketball.
Corrin Corbin led the Crusaders with 17 points.
Ridgeview Christian (1-4) is idle until next Tuesday when the Crusaders travel to Temple Christian.
The boys game scheduled against Roanoke Valley Christian was canceled.
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
