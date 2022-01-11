 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ridgeview Christian girls basketball team comes up short

  • Updated
STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian started off 2022 on a down note Tuesday as the Crusaders fell 49-44 to Roanoke Valley Christian in nondistrict girls basketball.

Corrin Corbin led the Crusaders with 17 points.

Ridgeview Christian (1-4) is idle until next Tuesday when the Crusaders travel to Temple Christian.

The boys game scheduled against Roanoke Valley Christian was canceled.

